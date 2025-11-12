John Apathy Joins DataJoint as Strategic Advisor, Strengthening Data and AI Leadership in Life Sciences R&D

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataJoint, a leading informatics platform revolutionizing data management and analysis in scientific research and the life sciences sector, today announced the appointment of John Apathy as a Strategic Advisor, deepening the company's expertise in data-driven transformation across key research and development domains.

John Apathy brings more than 35 years of experience in consulting and technology leadership in the biopharmaceutical industry, focused on enabling world-class research and development through advanced data and digital approaches. His appointment underscores DataJoint's commitment to accelerating productivity and scientific discovery through computational data integration, reproducibility, and AI-powered analytics.

In his current role as Chief Solutions Officer at XponentL Data, a Genpact company, Apathy advises clients on maximizing business value from data and AI. His extensive background in modernizing data architectures and deploying platforms that transform raw data into strategic assets has guided leading companies in harnessing the full potential of digital innovation in science. Previously, Apathy served as the global Head of Digital/IT for Research and Early Development at Bristol Myers Squibb, where he led initiatives uniting high-performance computing, translational informatics, and AI to drive discovery and precision medicine. His career also includes leadership roles at Celgene, GlaxoSmithKline, Wyeth, Accenture, PA Consulting Group, and Eli Lilly and Company.

"Digital transformation is accelerating through the application of AI technology in life sciences research and development, and new data and analytical capabilities such as DataJoint are essential to advancing our understanding of complex human biology," said John Apathy. "DataJoint's SciOps platform seamlessly integrates instruments, data, code, and computation into automated, transparent, and AI-ready workflows. I'm excited to contribute my experience to help drive DataJoint's mission to improve the productivity and impact of research."

"John's deep experience leading digital and data transformation initiatives in biopharma R&D makes him an outstanding addition to our advisory team," said Jim Olson, CEO of DataJoint. "His insight and guidance will help us accelerate our growth and expand our impact across the life sciences, where data integration and computational reproducibility are more critical than ever."

Used by more than 100 research labs at institutions including Johns Hopkins, Harvard, UCSF, and UCL, DataJoint's platform addresses the challenges of fragmented data management and irreproducible research workflows. With leaders like Apathy joining its mission, DataJoint continues to redefine scientific data management and AI-ready research, fostering collaboration and discovery across academia and industry.

