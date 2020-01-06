John Arechigo Named 2019 Attorney of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Criminal Defense Attorney & Workers Compensation Law Offices of Arechigo & Stokka congratulates attorney John Arechigo on being named Attorney of the Year by Minnesota Lawyer. For the past 19 years, Minnesota Lawyer has honored the top attorneys in Minnesota for their achievements and leadership throughout their legal professions. This prestigious award is given to lawyers who distinguish themselves throughout 2019 by achieving a successful outcome in a high-profile case or demonstrating exceptional leadership or service to the legal profession.

This marks John's second Attorney of the Year award with the first coming in 2015. This year's honor carries the exclusive Circle of Excellence designation, an award reserved for multiple Attorney of the Year honors. John is believed to be the first criminal defense attorney in Minnesota to be selected as an Attorney of the Year twice by the age of 40.

Criminal Defense Attorney John Arechigo was recognized as a 2019 Attorney of the Year for his work on two high-profile criminal cases. John successfully obtained an acquittal following jury trial for a client accused of making a Threat of Violence to his former employer, Hubbard Broadcasting. John also obtained a landmark victory at the Minnesota Supreme Court, reversing a client's former convictions and striking two criminal laws as unconstitutional in what was dubbed a "Minnesota cyberbullying case."

In addition to the two cases that led to John's Attorney of the Year honor, he wrapped up 2019 with another late victory at the Minnesota Court of Appeals. On December 23, the Court of Appeals issued an opinion invalidating Minnesota's revenge porn law. John once again successfully argued that the law violated the First Amendment. This decision marked the third criminal law John had declared unconstitutional by the Minnesota Court of Appeals or Supreme Court in 2019.

John continues to serve Minnesota communities by working tirelessly to protect his clients' rights and futures. Our firm is proud to be under the leadership of John Arechigo.

SOURCE Criminal Defense Attorney & Workers Compensation Law Offices of Arechigo & Stokka

