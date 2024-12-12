John Ashworth Returns to Lead Ashworth Golf Company

Founder Returns as Creative Director to Shape the Future of the Brand

LA QUINTA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashworth Golf Company , a leading brand in golf apparel, is thrilled to announce the return of its founder, John Ashworth, as Creative Director.

A California native and third-generation avid golfer, Ashworth's passion for the game began early. He honed his skills on the golf course and played college golf at the University of Arizona, earning a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy.

John Ashworth

An unexpected opportunity furthered Ashworth's journey into the golf industry when he began caddying for his childhood friend, Mark Wiebe, on the 1984 PGA Tour. This experience exposed him to the world of professional golf and, more importantly, it revealed the glaring gap in stylish, functional golf apparel.

In 1987, Ashworth founded his eponymous brand, setting out to bring a more modern, casual look to the course. With a focus on clean, laid-back style and athletic performance, Ashworth's designs quickly gained popularity among top PGA Tour players, including Fred Couples, John Cook and Ernie Els. Couples' iconic 1992 Masters victory, sporting Ashworth apparel, solidified the brand's position as a leader in golf attire.

Ashworth's style became synonymous with a new era in golf fashion, blending California cool with athletic functionality. After stepping away from the brand in 1997, Ashworth pursued other ventures rooted in his passion for golf and community.

"I always had a feeling that at some point, when the timing was right, I'd be back, and now here we go. We'll continue to innovate, push the boundaries and create great clothing for the golf community. I'm looking forward to sharing my experience and passion with a new generation of golfers," said Ashworth.

Now, Ashworth returns to Ashworth Golf, bringing with him a renewed commitment to authenticity and innovation. His return signifies a new era for the brand as he continues to shape the future of golf apparel.

Explore and learn more at ashworth-golf.com .

ABOUT ASHWORTH GOLF COMPANY

Ashworth Golf Company is a renowned brand dedicated to providing premium golf apparel that blends performance, style, and comfort. Since its inception, Ashworth has been committed to designing products that meet the needs of golfers, both on and off the course. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and timeless designs, Ashworth Golf has established itself as a trusted name in the golf industry.

SOURCE Ashworth Golf Company