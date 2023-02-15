John Baisden, Jr., Announces the Launch of TeenTrauma.com, a Comprehensive Online Resource for Parents and Teens Affected by Trauma

With the launch of the new site, families impacted by any type of trauma will have a place to turn to for guidance and help as they navigate challenging times.

TROY, Mont., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Baisden, Jr., CFO and co-founder of the Turning Winds residential treatment center for teens, has announced the launch of TeenTrauma.com. This newly launched website explores the impact of trauma on adolescents and teenagers while also providing resources families can use to get real help for their children.

Through TeenTrauma.com, families can access an interactive assessment that will help them determine if their teenager's behaviors may be due to trauma. For many, naming the problem is the first start to getting help.

This is part of the reason why Mr. Baisden desired to launch the site. When asked what motivated the website, he said, "There's not enough online information about teen trauma, its impact on life, and how it affects your thinking. Parents and teens need awareness, hope, and understanding that treatment is available and they can get better! It never goes entirely away, but it doesn't have to consume you."

Mr. Baisden speaks from his own personal experiences with trauma as a teenager after suffering a devastating loss as a teen. After his sister died, he faced the devastating effects of trauma. "The traumatic effect that the loss of my sister had on my life is why I wanted to launch this website," he said. "I want others who've experienced trauma at a young age to know they don't have to live with its effects."

Through TeenTrauma.com, Mr. Baisden hopes to promote equal access to treatment among overlooked populations, including teens touched by trauma. The website defines different types of trauma so families can understand what their teenagers are going through. It also provides access to specific resources families can consider when seeking help for their teen. Teens and families can also submit their survivor stories, which can be an important part of the healing process.

Most of the information and resources available on TeenTrauma.com are free of charge. Mr. Baisden hopes to use the site as a way to give back, with the goal of helping as many families as possible successfully navigate the world of trauma in teenagers.

