John Barbour Shares Behind The Scenes Tales From Decades In Hollywood

"It is more than a memoir; it is the most amazing, moving, inspiring, informative story I've ever read about a star in show business," says Kris Millegan, Publisher at TrineDay. "The first third is about an unwanted neglected child turned thief and gambler, arrested often and deported twice from the U.S. It's right out of Angela's Ashes and Oliver Twist!"

The remainder of the book is the inspiring penultimate American Dream. Barbour becomes the godfather of reality TV, creating and producing NBC's megahit Real People. He also writes and directs two definitive documentaries on JFK's assassination. For over four years he is the personal writer to one of the most influential performers in the country, Frank Sinatra. He recounts a legendary dinner with comedic master George Burns. Barbour also performs at the historic comedy club The Hungry i. All of this happens as if predestined.

Barbour says, "Kris Millegan is that rarity in publishing today: he loves books. He's out to make a difference, publishing books by authors who have something to say – authors who tend to be overlooked by mainstream houses. I feel like I am with the Allstate of publishers, in very good hands!"

Barbour's memoir shares the intimate details of one man's anecdote-filled Hollywood journey. A journey that will entertain and mesmerize readers of all ages.

