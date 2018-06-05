John Bardis To Rejoin Jackson Healthcare Advisory Board

"John is one of the most well-respected healthcare entrepreneurs in the nation," said Richard L. Jackson, chairman and CEO of Jackson Healthcare. "He has a deep understanding of the national healthcare landscape, entrepreneurial growth, and efficiencies that improve medical care, even in the face of ever-changing regulations."

Bardis founded MedAssets, a healthcare performance improvement company, in 1999 and led the company to tremendous growth, leading up to and following MedAssets successful initial public offering in 2007. He served for 15 years as the MedAssets chairman, president and chief executive officer. From 2014 until his retirement in 2015, he served as chairman and chief executive officer. He was later named Assistant Secretary for Administration at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services where he served from 2017 to 2018. Bardis is also the founder and chairman of Hire Heroes U.S.A. Hire Heroes has grown to be the largest and most successful non-profit veteran employment and training organization in the United States.

In 2012, Bardis received recognition from Ernst & Young as the Technology Entrepreneur of the Year in the Southeast. Bardis was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the "Top 100 Most Influential Leaders in Healthcare" for four consecutive years (2011- 2014). Additionally, Becker's Healthcare awarded him its Annual Healthcare Leadership Award in 2013, naming him one of the top 30 leaders in healthcare.

Bardis said he was pleased to rejoin Jackson Healthcare and respects the company's commitment to improving the delivery of patient care.

"I am proud to be able to help guide a company that is working to ensure that every corner of our nation is staffed with quality physicians, nurses and other medical personnel who will protect our number one asset – our health," Bardis said.

Jackson Healthcare, the third-largest U.S. healthcare staffing firm by revenue, is comprised of highly-specialized healthcare staffing companies which help over 1,300 healthcare facilities serve more than 7 million patients annually. It is the 17th largest private company in Atlanta, with nearly $1 billion in revenue. Its 1,300 associates live the mission of improving the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone they touch. Jackson Healthcare is routinely acknowledged as an employer of choice, including Atlanta Business Chronicle's "Best Place to Work" since 2005 and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma in 2018.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-bardis-to-rejoin-jackson-healthcare-advisory-board-300660017.html

SOURCE Jackson Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.jacksonhealthcare.com

