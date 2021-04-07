John Boiler Named as Chair of MDC's Constellation Group of Companies

Constellation Announces New Leadership to Propel Client Growth Through Creativity, Technology and Insights

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDC Partners (NASDAQ: MDCA) and the five MDC agencies that form the Constellation – 72andSunny, Instrument, CPB, Redscout and Hecho Studios – have named John Boiler to Chair the powerhouse group created a year ago. John Pyne, former CFO and COO of Geometry North America, has also joined the group's operating council as Global Chief Financial Officer to serve the network. The announcement follows a year of new and expanded collaborations, shared client partnerships, and new business growth across the group, supporting the proposition that integrated creativity, technology, and insights is invaluable to clients looking for more modern and nimble solutions.

"A year ago, a few of us leaders across the network opted into this collective with the idea that we could solve client challenges better with technology and creativity working hand-in-hand," said Boiler. "Since then, we've seen transformational impact across our clients' business, as they have relied on us to mine for new audiences and insights, develop new products, create new digital experiences, and identify new service lines. Now, we are putting our energy behind deepening a collaborative model in ways that drive our clients' business.

"One of the behaviors that differentiates us as a group is that as entrepreneurs and leaders, we are also practitioners deeply invested in our client partnerships," said Justin Lewis, CEO of Instrument. "We carry that same level of commitment to collaboration into the Constellation, and have proven that having more disciplines with equal seats at the table drives better results, particularly amid today's rapid digital growth. Now, we're operationalizing that structure in a way that truly matches the integration clients need."

As Chair, Boiler will work closely with teams across the network to bring the group's best-in-class capabilities and thinking to client challenges. He will also remain Co-Chair of 72andSunny with Glenn Cole and Matt Jarvis who also serve on the Constellation leadership team. The constellation group will continue to deepen integration among its offerings, with technology and insights at the center of its creative process, while going to market both individually and as a collective.

"Mining insights to create giant brand platform ideas has always been in our wheelhouse," said Evin Shutt, Global CEO of 72andSunny. "And now with the resources and unique talents of our partners in this constellation, we're collectively able to deliver those ideas at every touchpoint. And to top it off, we enjoy working together and building off each other - the way a network should function and what clients should expect."

"MDC brings technology, data, insights and creativity together in a way that elevates specialization rather than dampening excellence through consolidation," said MDC Partners Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "Never has this been more critical, as marketers build value coming out of an unprecedented year of change. As an undisputed visionary, John is ideally positioned to lead this new way of working alongside the constellation's leaders and ambitious clients."

About MDC Partners Inc.

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at www.mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/mdcpartners .

SOURCE MDC Partners Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mdc-partners.com

