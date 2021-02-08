John Bolger of Remediant Recognized as 2021 CRN® Channel Chief

The addition of Bolger as channel leader has expanded worldwide sales initiatives by empowering partners with accelerated revenue opportunities with Remediant's SecureONE solution. With more than a decade of channel leadership experience selling enterprise security solutions, Bolger has held leadership roles at some of the world's most recognized enterprise cybersecurity companies, including Cylance and FireEye, where he served as Global Director of channel sales enablement.

Remediant dramatically expanded its channel partner presence by more than 80 percent in 2020.

Remediant's channel focused initiatives include:

Feature-rich partner portal, including strategic and practical partner materials and deal registration process



Comprehensive audio series highlighting partners on timely security topics. Together with Remediant, this "fireside chat" format with industry experts explores Zero Trust, ransomware prevention and stopping lateral movement for precision privileged access management



Revamped channel sales development program referred to as "Reveal with Remediant," aimed at increasing partner-to-prospect productivity, and strengthening the Remediant field sales and channel community

"Channel partners are essential to Remediant's continued success in a fast-growing market," said Frank Cohen, Remediant EVP of Sales. "Remediant is growing fast and we are counting on our strategic partners worldwide to increase pipeline and revenue. Channel partners are an essential component of Remediant's business strategy, and we will provide the necessary resources to ensure a mutually beneficial relationship."

With its agentless and vaultless approach, Remediant SecureONE approaches privileged access differently than any other solution on the market by taking an "assume the credential is compromised," Zero Trust approach. SecureONE easily deploys without agents and does continuous discovery, single action lockdown and Just-in-Time administration (JITA) (with MFA) of privileged access across on-premise and cloud environments. SecureONE inventories and removes standing privileges company-wide and adds access back to only the right system, Just-in-Time. This allows Remediant to enforce a true Zero Trust approach to privileged access enterprise wide.

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

"CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry's biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success."

CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

