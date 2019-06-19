John Bosacco Joins DC Advisory as a Managing Director and Head of Debt Advisory & Restructuring

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DC Advisory, a leading investment banking advisory firm, announced that John Bosacco has joined the firm as a Managing Director and the Head of Debt Advisory & Restructuring.

John has over 20 years of investment banking experience. Prior to joining DC Advisory, John was a Partner at Centerview Partners. He joined Centerview in 2012 to expand their restructuring practice. Prior to joining Centerview, John was a Managing Director and senior member of Miller Buckfire & Co., a boutique investment bank focused on restructuring. Early in his career, John worked in the restructuring group of Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein (predecessor to Miller Buckfire & Co.), as well as the investment banking divisions of Merrill Lynch and Chase Securities Inc.

John has worked on a wide range of restructuring, financing and M&A assignments over his career. He has advised companies, creditors and shareholders across a variety of industries, including: automotive; chemicals; consumer; energy; gaming and hospitality; financials; general industrials; healthcare; media; shipping, transportation and logistics; technology; and telecommunications.

Joseph Donohue, DC Advisory's Co-President, said: "We are very pleased to have someone of John's caliber, experience and reputation to build our Firm's Debt Advisory & Restructuring practice."

John graduated from Dartmouth with a B.A. in Comparative Politics.

About DC Advisory

DC Advisory is a leading investment bank specializing in M&A and private capital raising. DC Advisory and DC Advisory US are trade names for Daiwa Corporate Advisory LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a FINRA member. For more information please visit us.dcadvisory.com.

