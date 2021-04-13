John Brasher, Long-time Automotive Auction Executive, Joins EBlock as Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - EBlock announces that John Brasher will join the executive leadership team as the Chief Operating Officer, focused on the company's rapid expansion into the United States market.

Brasher brings more than 30 years of automotive auction knowledge and experience to the senior leadership team. He joins EBlock from ServNet, where he held the position of executive director. Prior to that, he was president of Brasher's West Coast Auto Auctions from 2001 to 2016. He worked for two years as a General Manager for ADESA, and was a founding partner of AuctionPipeline in 2005, which is now Auction Edge.

"The transformation to digital in the auction space Is happening now and it's happening quickly," Brasher said. "The automotive wholesale business needs a partner that is committed to meeting their customers where they are. I believe EBlock is that partner, and I'm excited to be part of this exciting chapter in our industry."

EBlock was ranked the fastest growing automotive company in Canada and has been penetrating the US market since launching in 2019. The company is the premier remarketing platform for dealers, wholesalers, and independent auctions, providing a tech-first platform with live virtual lanes, set auction starting and ending times, and an uncompromised auction experience.

"We are excited to have an industry icon like John join EBlock," said Jason McClenahan, President and CEO of EBlock. "EBlock is seeing tremendous growth, both in Canada and the United States. His experience and passion for the industry, will only accelerate that momentum. I look forward to working closely with John as we shape the digital auction landscape, to the evolving needs of our customers.

Brasher, a third-generation automotive entrepreneur, has served on numerous industry boards and association committees, and has played an active role whenever possible in the remarketing industry. He steps into his new role as COO of EBlock on May 3.

SOURCE EBlock Inc

Related Links

https://eblock.com/en-ca

