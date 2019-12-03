John Budin is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Budin is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Expert Attorney in the field of Law as an Attorney at Budin Law Offices.

Located in the heart of Chicago, Budin Law Offices has a record of recovering millions of dollars for injured people, serving the metropolitan area for more than twenty-five years. Mr. Budin provides legal assistance in the areas of personal injury, workers compensation, railroad accidents, and health care and injury prevention. A master of complex damage cases, he handles cases that involve wrongful death claims, transportation negligence cases, construction accidents, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, workers compensation, and slip and fall and premise's liability. Renowned for delivering results, they successfully won $10,000,000 for a young man rendered a non-ventilator quadriplegic after an accident with a semi-tractor trailer and $4,000,000 for death caused from a bus/car accident.



Backed by thirty-five years of experience, Mr. Budin is one of the best lawyers in Cook County. He has a 97% success rate in litigation, recovering millions of dollars for injured persons. Before opening his firm, he served as prosecutor, assistant state's attorney, and chief clerk. Bilingual, he speaks English and Spanish.



An academic scholar, Mr. Budin attended Northeastern Illinois University and received a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in speech and performing arts with a minor in music and philosophy. For legal studies, he attended DePaul University College of Law, earning a Juris Doctorate (JD). In 1985, he was admitted to practice in Illinois and the US District Court Northern District of Illinois.



A frontrunner in his field, Mr. Budin is a member of the American Trial Lawyers Association, Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, American Association of Justice, Chicago Bar Association, and Trial Lawyers for Public Justice.



On top of these accomplishments, Mr. Budin published Criminal Trial Evidence, Cook County State Attorney's Office, in 1988. On account of his success, Newsweek recognized him as a leading trial attorney from 2010 to 2017.



For more information, please visit https://www.budinlawoffices.com

