John Burke Joins Realogic Solutions' Executive Committee, Expanding Leadership Excellence

CLEVELAND, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogic Solutions, a leader in innovative business solutions and strategic consulting, is excited to announce the appointment of John Burke to its Executive Committee, effective immediately. John, who joined Real Talent Group, a portfolio company of Realogic Solutions, as Managing Director in August 2024, brings over two decades of executive management and sales leadership experience to his new role.

In his expanded capacity as Executive Vice President, John will oversee Realogic Solutions' Partnership Program, spearheading collaborations with leading software and technology companies. His extensive experience in global sales, strategic alliances, and technology innovation will be instrumental in cultivating partnerships that drive mutual growth and enhance the value of the company's solutions for clients across various industries.

John's career spans high-impact leadership positions at industry giants such as SAP, Oracle, and Deloitte, where he developed a reputation for driving growth, scaling organizations, and building high-performing teams. His deep expertise in sales leadership, management consulting, and strategic hiring will be pivotal as Realogic Solutions continues its mission to deliver innovative solutions that empower businesses to thrive in today's competitive landscape.

"John has consistently demonstrated the ability to transform businesses by aligning cutting-edge technology with strategic goals," said David Snyder, CEO of Realogic Solutions. "His leadership style, which is grounded in humility and collaboration, aligns perfectly with our values of excellence and client success. We are thrilled to have him join the Executive Committee and contribute to Realogic Solutions' ongoing growth and innovation."

At Real Talent Group, John has already made significant strides in reimagining workforce solutions to accelerate economic progress. His experience in executive roles at SAP, Oracle, and other leading organizations, combined with a data-driven go-to-market approach, will help Realogic Solutions further expand its reach and impact across key sectors, including healthcare, automotive, and financial services.

John's background also includes extensive work in cloud solutions, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate strategy, making him a versatile leader with a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing businesses today. His addition to the Executive Committee signals Realogic Solutions' commitment to expanding its leadership team with forward-thinking executives who bring both industry expertise and a track record of success.

John holds leadership positions on multiple boards, including Storyleaders, where he has helped foster transformative sales leadership across industries. While continuing as Managing Director for Real Talent Group, John is expanding his capacity in the role of Executive Vice President at Realogic Solutions, to focus on shaping the company's strategic direction and strengthen partnerships as a member of the Executive Committee.

For more information about John Burke's appointment and Realogic Solutions' leadership team, please visit www.realogicsolutions.com .

About Realogic Solutions

Realogic Solutions is a leading business consulting and technology solutions provider, helping organizations accelerate their growth through innovative, data-driven strategies. With a focus on operational excellence, Realogic Solutions delivers value across industries, ensuring that clients achieve their business goals through cutting-edge solutions.

