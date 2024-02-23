John Burns Research and Consulting and Home Innovation Research Labs Announce Building Products Demand Forecasts through 2026

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Burns Research and Consulting (JBREC) and Home Innovation Research Labs are excited to announce they have extended their US residential building products demand forecasts through 2026 for both new construction and repair and remodeling.

The Building Products Demand Meter tracks current and historical US residential installed product volumes (final demand) for 18 major building product categories.
Representative Demand Meter Categories: Forecasted YOY Growth (4-Quarter Trailing Average) Source: John Burns Research and Consulting, LLC, and Home Innovation, Building Products Demand Meter Forecasts, 2024
This product enhancement extends forecasted volume growth by two years across 18 key building product categories. The forecast extension strengthens JBREC's Building Products Demand Meter, a quarterly measure of building products installed across categories back to 2000, underscoring the company's commitment to equipping clients with product-specific market intelligence for strategic planning.

Clients can now access extended quarterly forecasts for each of the 18 building product categories and an overview of current conditions and demand drivers. JBREC is uniquely positioned to set a new industry standard for building product forecast quality, given its well-established expertise in housing, advanced forecasting capabilities, and proprietary surveys covering the housing value chain. Click here to view 2024 forecasts for all 18 building product categories.

"Our clients are now able to plan three years ahead, leveraging quarterly volumetric data and expert commentary on market drivers to inform their strategy," said Matt Saunders, SVP of Building Products Research at JBREC. "The Building Products Demand Meter is grounded in over two decades of comprehensive survey research conducted by Home Innovation, including their Annual Builder Practices and Consumer Practices surveys."

"We're excited that JBREC has combined our long history of large-sample survey data on 18 building product categories with their industry leading forecasting capabilities, as well as their boots-on-the-ground quarterly surveys informing the residential remodeling and new construction outlook, to project installed product usage out to 2026," said Ed Hudson, Director of Market Research at Home Innovation.

"Building products demand will play out very differently by category in 2024," said Saunders. "We anticipate big-ticket discretionary projects with higher remodeling exposure to remain weak over the first half of the year and recover over the second half as economic headwinds fade. In contrast, we anticipate more stability for small ticket and replacement categories."

The JBREC and Home Innovation Teams will be at the 2024 NAHB International Builders' Show in Las Vegas February 27–29. Reach out if interested in scheduling a time to discuss our Building Products Demand Forecasts.

About John Burns Research and Consulting

John Burns Research and Consulting is a leading provider of research and consulting services for the US housing industry.

About Home Innovation Research Labs
Home Innovation Research Labs (formerly the NAHB Research Center) is a full-service research, testing, and consulting firm determined to improve the quality, durability, affordability, and environmental performance of single- and multifamily homes and home-building products.

