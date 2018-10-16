YONKERS, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- John C. Castanaro, D.D.S., is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Dentistry in recognition of his role as Founder of Castanaro Dental.

With its inception in 1978 by Castanaro's father, Dr. Frank J. Castanaro, Castanaro Dental has served the Yonkers, New York region for forty years. Dr. Castanaro Sr. has worked in the dental field for over 30 years, after graduating with honors from Georgetown University School of Dentistry. Castanaro Dental "strives to be simply the best family concierge dentist in Westchester County by not only providing extraordinary care, but also ensuring that we deliver state of the art preventive and restorative dental care in a relaxed, state of the art atmosphere." Services offered by Castanaro Dentistry include cleanings, care for fillings, care for tooth aches and invisible braces.



Dr. Castanaro—known to his friends, family and patients as "Dr. John"—is "continuing the family tradition" when he "joined his father" by starting his work at the dental practice in 2009. "Dr. John has the training to fix most any dental problem a person could have, big or small," the practice's website states.

Additionally, "Dr. John has participated in mission trips to Tampico, Mexico, and has lectured in Kuwait and Qatar educating military support personnel on different techniques for acute dental trauma."



Beginning his educational career at the University of Scranton earning a Bachelor's degree in Biology and Philosophy, Dr. Castanaro went on to earn a Master's degree in Biology from the University of Buffalo, and finally, completed his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree, also from the University of Buffalo, graduating cum laude in 2007. He also perfected his craft through a Residency position at Montefiore Medical Center, where he was elected to the position of Chief Resident. He is currently licensed to practice dentistry in the State of New York.



In an effort to further advance his professional development, Dr. Castanaro is an esteemed member of several elite organizations including the International Association of Dentists and The Expert Network.

In recognition of his numerous professional accolades, Dr. Castanaro has been recognized for his professional accomplishments as a recipient of the 2013 Distinguished Professionals Award and the 2014 Vitals Patient Award.



In addition to his work in practice, Dr. Castanaro serves Mt. Sinai Hospital as a Professor of Dentistry. When not working, he enjoys skiing, family time, reading and philosophy—and is a fan of Superman.



For more information, please visit www.castanarodental.com.

