John C. Ernst is now Ernst Instruments

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst has been the most recognized and trusted name for liquid level, process observation, and flow monitoring instruments for over 100 years. During that time, there have been several companies branching off from the original, and associated with it, confusion in the marketplace. As we rebrand to Ernst Instruments, we will lead with our strength, Ernst, and follow with a clear statement of what we provide, mechanical instruments. Most of these are mechanical instruments, but they are instruments just the same.

The transition to Ernst Instruments will not interrupt the service and support you have counted on to sustain your company. We have increased our experienced direct staff to support you with our more than 100 years of combined industry experience. Moving forward, you can expect us to add more products so we may better support your facility's needs.

Follow us on LinkedIn and on our website as we introduce the new platform, updated catalogs, and more throughout the year. Thank you for your trust, your patronage, and your faith that Ernst Instruments will continue to provide the best value in liquid level, process observation, and flow monitoring instruments. Call us at 888-943-5000 or email us at [email protected] if you have any questions

