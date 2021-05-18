John C. Jacobs, President and CEO of Harmony Biosciences, Joins Life Sciences Pennsylvania Board of Directors

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of John C. Jacobs, President and CEO of Harmony, to the Life Sciences Pennsylvania's (LSPA) Board of Directors, effective May 6, 2021.

John Jacobs' election to the board is accompanied by other leaders representing the breadth, diversity and geographic reach of LSPA across the medical device, diagnostic, biopharmaceutical, and research communities, bringing important expertise, insights, and partnerships that will help enhance the association's effectiveness. He will provide insight and guidance to the association given his deep experience of almost three decades in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry.

"The appointment of John to the Board of Directors is a testament to the work done by Harmony under his leadership to help the local patient community and raise the profile of life science companies in the region. We are grateful that John has agreed to serve on LSPA's Board of Directors and we look forward to working with him to advance the Association's initiatives," said Christopher P. Molineaux, President and CEO of Life Sciences Pennsylvania.

"Life Sciences Pennsylvania plays a critical and inspiring role in supporting and elevating the life sciences industry in Pennsylvania," Jacobs said. "I am honored to be joining the Board and helping to continue to make Pennsylvania a global life sciences leader."

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The Company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, with a vision to provide novel treatment options for people living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com.

About Life Sciences Pennsylvania

Life Sciences Pennsylvania (LSPA) is the trade association for the Commonwealth's life sciences community. Founded in 1989, LSPA works to ensure Pennsylvania has a business and public policy climate that unites and incentivizes all facets of the state's diverse life sciences economy.

LSPA represents biotechnology, medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, research, and investment entities, along with myriad service providers who support the industry. Together, we unify Pennsylvania's innovators to make the Commonwealth a global life sciences leader.

