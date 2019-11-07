John Calabria Named Senior Technical Advisor of OnCore Golf

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo-based OnCore Golf Technology, Inc. is pleased to announce that John Calabria has been named the firm's Senior Technical Advisor and has taken on an expanded leadership role in the company's development, design, and manufacture of best-in-class golf balls. Calabria has been working with the company for several years and was instrumental in the development of the AVANT, AVANT 55, and ELIXR balls which have won numerous industry awards for their outstanding performance and consistently achieve the highest customer ratings and reviews.

Calabria, who is a named inventor on over 12 golf ball and golf club patents, is looking forward to continuing his pattern of innovation. He was responsible for the design and manufacture of the Titleist Professional, which was the predecessor of the ProV1. At Maxfli Golf, he led the development team for the Maxfli Revolution, HT and Noodle as well as numerous balls for the Slazenger and Dunlop brands. In addition, over the last 16 years, he worked on the implementation of many new products for TaylorMade including the current TP5x, TP5 and Project A.

During his career, he was a member of the Golf Digest Panel and received the Maxfli Award of Inspiration. He also worked closely with many professional golfers such as Jack Nicklaus, Greg Norman, Fred Couples, Robert Allenby, Ernie Els, Se Ri Pak and others to custom fit golf balls.

"John is an incredible talent whose decades of golf ball design and manufacturing experience at Spalding, Acushnet, Maxfli, Slazenger, Dunlop, and TaylorMade has given him an unmatched understanding of the complex interactions involved between core, mantle, cover, material properties, and mass distribution in achieving the desired performance outcomes. The ELIXR tour ball, which has been described by golf icon Gary Player as 'the best feeling ball I have played in 65 years,' is one example of John's unique design capability," stated Keith Blakely, OnCore's CEO and Chairman.

"One of the things that attracted me originally to OnCore Golf was their completely unique and patented approach to developing high-performance golf balls. Their focus on increasing the moment of inertia of a golf ball through novel perimeter weighting techniques capable of delivering greater accuracy and control off the tee without sacrificing distance, spin, or feel was, in my view, going to contribute to the next generation of high-performance golf balls. By building on some of those concepts, we were able to bring that vision to life in the ELIXR tour ball. Our team continues to focus on that foundation, and we're very excited about what is coming next," states Calabria.

As evidenced by recent announcements, OnCore continues to bring forward cutting-edge technologies, products, and experiences that golfers of all skill levels can benefit from. With the recent demonstration of the iPuttTMball for use at PopStroke facilities, the unveiling of the OnCore Buffalo golf and sports entertainment complex, and the roll-out of the OnRange Experience at golf practice facilities and driving ranges, OnCore intends to remain true to its vision of being "innovators from core to cover."

About OnCore Golf is dedicated to delivering breakthrough technology and innovation, while inspiring golfers at all skill levels and abilities. The company entered the golf ball industry through the development of the first-ever commercially available USGA-conforming hollow metal core ball and has since developed a growing suite of differentiated products distributed world-wide that now includes the five-star-rated, low-compression AVANT and the top-performing ELIXR tour ball. The company has relationships with legendary golfers including Allen Geiberger and Gary Player and is backed by several significant investors including Rand Capital, Charles Schwab, Angel Capital Group, and NYS Innovation Incubation Fund, among others.

Instagram - @oncoregolf

Twitter - @oncoregolf

Media Contact:

Curt Rogers | 716-860-2331 | curt@kcpublicrelations.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE OnCore Golf

Related Links

https://www.oncoregolf.com

