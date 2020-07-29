John Carroll University Announces Graduate School and New Program Offerings

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its new strategic plan to develop a clearer and more distinctive vision for the future of the University, John Carroll University is proud to announce the enhancement of its graduate-level programs with the introduction of the Graduate School. Additionally, Rebecca Drenovsky, Ph.D., former associate dean for Graduate & Professional Programs, JCU College of Arts and Sciences, was named the new Dean of Graduate Studies.

"JCU has a rich, 60-year tradition of graduate education that prepares the next generation to bravely forge new paths and lead with conviction. The Graduate School will provide opportunities for greater student and faculty success, as well as increased administrative efficiencies and long-term sustainability," said Steven T. Herbert, Ph.D., provost and academic vice president of John Carroll University. "Dr. Drenovsky was the unanimous recommendation from our Graduate Studies Search Committee and has already begun working with the deans to support our graduate programs."

Dr. Drenovsky has held positions of increasing leadership responsibilities in both research and professional service for the last 15 years at John Carroll. Most recently in her role of associate dean, she co-led cross-college and cross-divisional teams focused on new program development and centralization of graduate operations, which provided a solid foundation for the reinstatement of the Graduate School.

"I strongly believe the strengthening of the Graduate School will help us better support graduate education across the Boler College of Business and the College of Arts and Sciences through integrated strategic planning and cross-department collaboration. These efforts will enable us to meet graduate students' emerging needs and enhance their overall experiences," said Dr. Drenovsky. "A centralized Graduate School will generate opportunities for collaboration—even outside each student's program of study. With an increased focus on networking and real-world experience, the Graduate School will work with Northeast Ohio businesses and organizations to strengthen our partnerships with community leaders."

As part of the enhanced focus on new and enriched curricula to better serve the needs of our community and students, the University is excited to offer two new strategic offerings from the Boler College of Business: Master of Science in Innovation and Entrepreneurship; and Online MBA.

The new Master of Science in Innovation and Entrepreneurship program is an immersive and project-based professional degree program serving a wide range of aspiring business and social entrepreneurs and innovators. It helps develop the skills needed to identify opportunities and create prosperity and possibility with purpose.

program is an immersive and project-based professional degree program serving a wide range of aspiring business and social entrepreneurs and innovators. It helps develop the skills needed to identify opportunities and create prosperity and possibility with purpose. The new Online Boler MBA program is designed with the same rigor, curriculum and benefits of the Boler MBA curriculum – but with additional flexibility of being completely online to meet any time or location restrictions. It can be completed in one academic year or a longer term of 2-3 years.

"These new programs further enhance the Boler College of Business strategy of educating and cultivating the next generation of responsible and inspired business leaders and innovators," said Walter Simmons, Ph.D., associate dean, JCU Boler College of Business. "These thoughtful and immersive programs will intersect with the demands of organizations, providing the skill sets and mindsets required to meet current and future business challenges."

"Based on both market and student demands, these programs are just the beginning of new and focused offerings you'll see from the John Carroll University Graduate School," said Dr. Drenovsky. "We are poised to uphold our strong mission-driven programs and strongly advocate and serve our grad students. Whether that is through the hours our offices and services are available … or the development of a Graduate Student Association that can advocate on behalf of this student demographic, we strive to create an office that can direct and strategically implement these efforts."

For more information about the programs or opportunities within the new Graduate School at John Carroll University, call 216.397.4284 or email at [email protected] .

ABOUT JOHN CARROLL UNIVERSITY:

John Carroll University is located in University Heights, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland. Its mission inspires individuals to excel in learning, leadership, and service in the region and around the world. One of 27 Jesuit colleges and universities in the United States, John Carroll University is recognized nationally for an exceptional four-year graduation rate, teaching excellence, and a commitment to living a faith that does justice.

SOURCE John Carroll University