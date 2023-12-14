John Carroll University Momentum Continues with Announcement of College of Health

New Cutting-Edge Programs include Bachelor of Science in Public Health, Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration, and Master of Science in Nursing

More than 1,500 Jesuit-Educated JCU Alumni Currently Work in Healthcare

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following approval from the Board of Directors, President Alan R. Miciak, Ph.D. today announced another significant step in John Carroll University's (JCU) Inspired Futures strategy with the creation of a College of Health, adding to an academic portfolio including the College of Arts & Sciences, the Boler College of Business, and the Graduate School. Former University Hospitals executive Dr. Melissa Cole, DNP, APRN, ANP-BC, CENP, JCU's Director of Nursing and Strategic Healthcare Initiatives, has been named Interim Dean.

Bachelor of Science in Nursing and student-run EMS partner with University Heights FD on a simulated disaster drill on campus this fall Dr. Melissa Cole, Interim Dean of the College of Health

The announcement of a College of Health is the latest strategic investment in the Inspired Futures strategy that emphasizes academic innovation and the student experience. This momentum includes the construction of an Athletics, Wellness & Event Center (set to open in Winter 2025), renovations to the D.J. Lombardo Student Center and multiple residence halls, enhancements to the Grasselli Library and Breen Learning Center including the Mastrantoni Family Student Success Commons, and grand opening of two state-of-the-art Nursing labs that support the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

JCU's College of Health builds on an existing interdisciplinary Jesuit curriculum that has trained thousands of discerning students – including over 1,500 alumni currently working in healthcare-related professions – in pre-health professions, direct care professions, clinical research, healthcare analytics, and the business of healthcare.

"Our College of Health will blend the social context and global health perspective of a Jesuit, liberal arts education with the strategic approach of a business education in the Boler College of Business to train the healthcare leaders of the future," said Miciak. "We will train mission-driven clinicians, executives, and leaders in the healthcare industry to work in team settings and embrace the growing disparities in public health."

The recently launched Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Masters in Exercise Physiology, two programs addressing the acute need for professionals, will sit within the College of Health. It will also fold in longstanding academic programs including Counseling and Exercise Science. In Fall 2024, an undergraduate major in Public Health will launch, followed by plans for an undergraduate major in Healthcare Administration and a Master of Science in Nursing in Fall of 2025.

The College of Health also includes JCU's Pre-Health program, which guides students through Biology and Chemistry. The Pre-Health program, which includes advising and professional development, has traditionally served as the path for graduates to pursue professional careers across the healthcare spectrum, including medicine, dentistry, veterinary medicine, and pharmacy. Additionally, the Student Health Center and student-run EMS program will be part of the College. More academic healthcare majors are in development with a focus on marketplace needs, the future of healthcare, and input from anchoring institutions like the Cleveland Clinic, Metro Health, and University Hospitals.

"John Carroll is situated in a global hub for healthcare and our relationships with local institutions will continue to provide opportunities and guidance for students pursuing careers across the healthcare spectrum," said Bonnie Gunzenhauser, Ph.D., Vice President for Academic Affairs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects a shortage of up to 195,400 nurses by 2031, while the Association of American Medical Colleges projects that physician demand is growing faster than supply, leading to a projected total physician shortage of between 37,800 and 124,000 physicians by 2034. Additionally, the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis projects shortages in allied health professionals, like opticians, respiratory therapists, and physical therapists, and behavioral health professionals, like addiction counselors, mental health counselors, and psychologists.

Cole added: "The time is right for JCU's College of Health and the numbers speak for themselves. More than 1,500 graduates of JCU are currently working in healthcare-related fields. We are expanding on a structure that has been in place for decades, ensuring that our students will be prepared for the complexities of healthcare and the disparities that exist in public health. Each student will benefit from a challenging curriculum, world-class clinical experiences, and the Jesuit tradition of care for the whole person that informs everything we do."

