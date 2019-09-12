John Cicero Local Author Channels Personal Experience with Melanoma Coupled with Wife's Battle with Cancer to Write a Faith-Driven Inspirational Novel

CLEVELAND, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sway: A Message of Perseverance and Faith," a new novel by Cleveland based author John Cicero, is an enthralling and spiritually themed fictional story rooted from personal life-altering experiences with cancer. It will transform the way readers draw upon inspiration and inner-strength when dealing with the various hardships and obstacles we are faced with in life.

"Sway is a spiritual anthem and motivational lightening rod for anyone dealing with life's various challenges. My wife and I were both diagnosed with cancer this past year and regardless of the magnitude of the moment, Sway continually reminds us how God has our back even in the most challenging situations," said John Cicero.

Sway's simplistic message of faith in God becomes the foundational narrative and motivational anthem for Ryan Kerry, a soul-searching software executive who has been through incredibly challenging circumstances this year. From four invasive melanoma surgeries on his face, to an ultimatum from his boss to relocate or lose his job, he has been searching for answers emotionally as well as spiritually. When he agrees to move south before his family can join him, he finds himself alone in a home which welcomes him with a very unique weed infestation.

Through countless measures to rid the persistent weed nuisance, Ryan finds himself in an unimaginable situation and surreal setting as he meets a local hardware owner who guides him into a spiritual journey unlike anything he could ever imagine. Through numerous circumstances which test and bring him to his knees, Ryan ultimately finds the strength to persevere while renewing and increasing his faith along the way. Through it all, he comes to understand the powerful yet simplistic definition and message of Sway. To learn more about Sway please visit: www.LetItSway.com.

About John Cicero

John Cicero is the author of Sway and the Rainbows Shadow Series. He writes fictional, spiritually themed novels set in adventure settings; stories sprinkled with symbolism, suspense and inspiration.

A current Cleveland Clinic executive, John has also previously worked in sports management for the NFL as a marketing executive for the Cleveland Browns. John is a passionate weekend writer with a love for movies and books written for screen adaptation. His most important love is his wife, children and growing family.

SOURCE John Cicero