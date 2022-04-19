John Civantos Joins Avance as Senior Partner

Seasoned Investor Brings Significant Experience in Technology and Business Services to Fast-Growing Investment Team

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avance Investment Management ("Avance" or the "firm"), a private equity firm that invests in founder-owned, middle market businesses in the services and consumer sectors, today announced that John Civantos has joined the firm as a Senior Partner.

Mr. Civantos brings more than two decades of experience partnering with and supporting the growth of tech-enabled businesses. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Co-Head of the Private Capital Group at MSD Partners, where he led investments in West Monroe Partners and Nutrisystem. Prior to MSD Partners, he was a Managing Partner at Court Square Capital Partners, where he was involved with investments in the business services and technology sectors for nearly 15 years, including successful investments in System 1, Dynata, DISA Global Solutions, Vestcom, IWCO Direct and Mosaic Sales Solutions, among others.

"We are thrilled to welcome John to Avance," said David Perez, Co-Founder of Avance. "His deep experience in growing businesses will be immeasurably valuable for our team and for the companies we partner with. Having first worked alongside John more than two decades ago, it has been enjoyable to follow his career trajectory over the years. I look forward to working with him again as we continue to grow and scale Avance."

"John shares Avance's long-term vision and focus on partnering with and building great companies within the dynamic services and consumer markets," said Luis Zaldivar, Co-Founder of Avance. "For more than 20 years, he has been hyper focused on driving long-term growth in exceptional businesses, and we look forward to leveraging his expertise and insight to identify new opportunities and create value across our growing portfolio."

"I have known David and Luis for decades and have immense respect for what they have built at Avance," said Mr. Civantos. "I am incredibly excited to join this exceptional and growing team and look forward to working with the entire Avance organization in continuing to generate value for our portfolio companies and our valued investors."

Mr. Civantos currently sits on the boards of several companies, including the digital consultancy West Monroe Partners and the online customer acquisition platform System1, as well as Sponsors for Educational Opportunity, an NYC-based non-profit organization that helps economically disadvantaged high school students attain the skills, scholarships and mentorship necessary to gain admission to selective colleges and universities. Mr. Civantos earned a bachelor's degree from Duke University and an MBA with academic distinction from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He also holds a master's degree in International Affairs from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

To date, Avance has completed platform investments in Synergy Infrastructure Holdings, a leading service and equipment provider; UniVista Insurance, an independent, family-owned and operated franchisor of insurance-related products and services; and Wholesale Supplies Plus, a leading e-commerce provider of ingredients and supplies to commercial artisans who create personal care, beauty and home fragrance products.

About Avance Investment Management

Avance is a private equity firm with a passion for building great businesses in partnership with talented management teams. Avance focuses primarily on thematic investments within the Services and Consumer areas in the US, seeking attractive opportunities with catalysts for growth and fragmented spaces with consolidation opportunities. Avance's team has a long history of partnering with founder owned businesses, industry executives, and management teams and aims to add value to each investment through the application of its STAGE™ value creation framework. Avance has offices in New York and Miami.

Avance Media Contact

Woomi Yun / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212.355.4449

SOURCE Avance Investment Management