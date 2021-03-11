John Colaiuti Named President of Ice Mobility

CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice Mobility, a world-class technology supply-chain solutions leader and logistics provider on the forefront of 5G connectivity and IoT applications, announces that John Colaiuti has joined the company as its new President. Colaiuti reports to Mike Mohr, CEO and Co-Founder of Ice Mobility.

"John adds tremendous business acumen, creativity, problem solving and sales leadership experience to Ice Mobility," Mohr said. "He has an impressive record of performance and relationship building in very competitive and fast-paced environments, making him a perfect fit for Ice. I know he will make a huge contribution to our customers' and Ice's continued growth and success."

Mike Magner, Ice's CFO, added "The entire team welcomes John to Ice. We have seen his drive and ability firsthand for many years and are excited about what he brings to help us maximize our many opportunities."

Prior to joining Ice, Colaiuti was a senior executive of Verizon Communications for 30 years, the last 15 leading national consumer sales channels, including company-owned stores, national retailers, agents and online, among others. He served in many critical leadership roles in shaping Verizon's "best-in-class" consumer distribution. Most recently, Colaiuti was EVP of Operations for USA and Canada for the OYO Rooms hotel chain, where he built and directed internal and external teams to achieve substantial growth and results across various businesses.

Colaiuti will be responsible for all aspects of Ice Mobility's sales, business development and marketing.

About Ice Mobility

Ice Mobility is a proven world-class wireless technology supply-chain solutions and logistics leader, as the industry's only provider delivering both handsets and accessories to retailer locations and direct-to-consumers in one box. While supporting a diverse portfolio of scalable and customized products and services, we remain at the forefront of 5G's massive connectivity potential. Our broad and flexible distribution and 3PL services, coupled with our reverse logistics center of excellence and real-time supply-chain planning tools, are creative, flexible and specialized for manufacturers, carriers and retailers. www.icemobility.com

