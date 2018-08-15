John Coletti Named 2019 Portland, OR Admiralty and Maritime Law 'Lawyer of the Year' by Best Lawyers

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- John Coletti has been fighting for the rights of injured people for decades, securing numerous multimillion dollar jury verdicts and settlements for injured victims through his tireless efforts. This honor is reserved for a single lawyer in each practice and geographic area each year, and is awarded to the attorney who received the highest overall peer-feedback following Best Lawyers©' selection process.

This is John's fourth time being named 'Lawyer of the Year' by Best Lawyers®. He also earned the award in 2012 and 2015 for Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs, and for Admiralty and Maritime Law in 2017.

Paulson Coletti is a law firm based out of Portland, OR that represents individuals and families across Oregon and Washington State. We strive to secure justice for serious injury victims and hold those at fault responsible for their actions. Along with her numerous other awards, Paulson has been listed as one of The Best Lawyers in America® since 2006.

To contact Paulson Coletti, call us at (503) 433-3524 or (503) 226-6361, or visit our website at http://www.paulsoncoletti.com/.

