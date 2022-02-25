John Collopy is recognized by Continental Who's Who

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Collopy is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Executive in the Real Estate field and in acknowledgment of his work at RE/MAX Results.

As the Owner and Broker of the most successful real estate franchises in the United States, Mr. John Collopy is a respected professional in his field. He oversees 46 RE/MAX Results offices across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Under his leadership, the company earns $9.5 billion annually.

Mr. Collopy opened his first RE/MAX Results location more than 30 years ago. He is passionate about helping home buyers and sellers find exceptional properties at an affordable rate. Mr. Collopy's RE/MAX Results franchise is the most successful branch in the USA, employing more than 250 employees and 1,200 sales executives. His locations' expansions have resulted from integrity, drive, and accountability in all aspects of their business practice.

Mr. Collopy is proud of the numerous sales executives who have achieved success through his organization. In 2021, his RE/MAX locations helped over 28,000 people buy and sell properties. He utilizes superior in-house technology, marketing, and design materials to provide his employees and customers with a seamless experience.

His first job in 1974 was at an Anoka County nonprofit. The organization helps struggling families and senior citizens save on energy costs through weatherization. He then obtained his Real Estate License in 1977 and soon after began his first Executive role as the Branch Manager at Coldwell Banker. After gaining experience in real estate management, John bought his first real estate RE/MAX franchise location in 1986 and has since expanded to dozens of new locations.

Born and raised in Minnesota, Mr. Collopy values community service in his personal and professional life. Every office in his company participates in annual charity events like Relay for Life, JJ Hill Days, WoodburyDays, Rochesterfest, REALTOR Ring Day, Toys for Tots, the Dakota County Fair, and Twin Cities Pride.

After many years of seeing RE/MAX Results sales executives and staff show up and volunteer for their communities, Mr. Collopy founded the Results Foundation. Since 2015, each office location donates a portion of each real estate closing amount to the charity. Volunteers have since donated thousands of hours to the foundation's goals—the charity partners with nearby organizations to build solid foundations for local communities. Since its establishment, the Results Foundation has donated $450,000, creating real change for nearby families. Today, they have provided living spaces for 498 people in affordable housing units, with 96 families in stable housing.

After publishing his first book, The Reward of Knowing, in 2018, Mr.Collopy has become a successful author. The Reward of Knowing addresses Mr. Collopy's struggles with alcohol addiction and prison time throughout the 1970s. After a rough childhood, incarceration, and near-death experiences, he overcame his addiction battles, which led to his recovery and immense success in his career. Hoping to inspire others with his story of success and sobriety, he says, "This is not simply a book to help grow your career. It is a book to help you grow as a human being." Readers will learn personal and professional skills to help them in career fields and life. As an avid writer, he is currently working on his next book and writing a newsletter for email subscribers.

John Collopy hopes to inspire others with his story and often gives public speaking engagements. He is knowledgeable on many topics, including addiction/recovery, understanding customers, improving an office environment, charity work, self-confidence, getting rid of excuses, and more. Mr. Collopy's driving philosophy is to take ownership of oneself through honest self-assessment and eliminating excuses. He says, "There's no doubt that we all have low points in our lives, but we don't have to let our low points be our defining factor." His speaking engagements aim to unlock the potential of each group and organization in participation.

He has been recognized for his work by Marquis Who's Who, Ris Media, Marquis Milestones, and The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journals. Mr. Collopy's future goals include a 5% annual growth for his franchises through an even mix of acquisitions and recruiting. He mainly strives to provide exceptional brokerage services throughout the Twin Cities region.

When he isn't working, Mr. Collopy loves to spend time with his wife Suki and their children in Minnesota.

For more information, visit https://www.amazon.com/Reward-Knowing-John-Collopy/dp/1599328453, https://www.resultsfoundation.net/, and https://johncollopy.com/.

