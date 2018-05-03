John Comerford, Ph.D., Selected as Otterbein University's 21st President

"We had a wealth of highly qualified candidates but John Comerford stood out from the start," said Mark Thresher, chair of the Otterbein Board of Trustees and CFO of Nationwide. "His proven commitment to inclusion, innovation, access and affordability closely align with Otterbein's values, while his experience promises to advance Otterbein in these areas and others."

"Otterbein is an innovative and inclusive institution that has combined its traditional commitment to the liberal arts with new and exciting academic and co-curricular offerings," Comerford said. "I am moved by Otterbein's history and commitment to ensuring higher education remains accessible and affordable, while maintaining academic excellence, no matter a student's family financial situation. We need institutions that are willing to be leaders in this area."

John Comerford, Ph.D., has a proven record of commitment and advocacy for higher education and liberal arts colleges. He has served as president of Blackburn since 2013, where he has been at the center of a number of innovative programs designed to enhance student access and learning.

Comerford is committed to providing access to affordable higher education while delivering excellence in academic, student life, and career preparation programs. Under his leadership, Blackburn College became one of just a handful of colleges in the country to meet the full financial need of all its incoming students, with a focus on providing a series of work experiences that will help students impress prospective employers after graduation. Blackburn is one of just a few colleges in the state of Illinois to show enrollment growth over the past five years.

He is committed to cultivating diversity on campus. Through building bridges and creating support programs, Blackburn increased the number of students of color on its campus from 12 percent to 24 percent in the past four years.

Comerford also spearheaded the most successful campaign in Blackburn history, raising $26.3 million to renovate three buildings and double the size of the endowment.

