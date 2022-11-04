John Coughlin, Hillsborough County Attorney Continues Fight Against Crime in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manchester, NH – John Coughlin, the Hillsborough County Attorney continues to fight back against serious crime.

John Coughlin has said, "First, before we were even sworn in, we began seeking to rebuild relationships with our partner organizations. For example, we have been working hand in hand with the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office on a wide variety of cases and organizational issues. We have also been working with police departments throughout the county to expand and improve communication and modernize case processing."

Coughlin Team Campaigns For Re-Election

The department has identified and assigned additional duties to a specific assistant county attorney to serve as a liaison with the Manchester Police Department, since Queen City is the largest community in our county and in the entire state. That assistant county attorney is physically present at the Manchester Police Station as their schedule allows and is also communicating electronically with police. The liaison fosters improved cooperation between the Hillsborough County Attorney's Office and Manchester Police Department.

Coughlin added, "In addition, we are updating, managing, and disseminating a list of high priority cases on a bi-weekly basis. These cases have been identified by both our office and local law enforcement as meriting this kind of attention. We have been making a successful effort along with the county government to introduce new technologies and extract as much as possible out of limited resources. The county attorney's office is much improved from the operation it was 21 months ago."

The campaign believes there is still much to be done, but the efficiencies, technology, and, most importantly, relationships we have established and reestablished are starting to yield dividends.

Coughlin has also stated, "Our goals are the equal application of the law under the Rule of Law as well as protecting the rights of victims and allowing their voices to be heard. We continue to move the Hillsborough County Attorney's Office forward as we successfully prosecute serious felonies in both the Northern and Southern Districts. As a former captain in the U.S. Marine Corps and a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard who served three tours in Iraq, as well as a retired State of New Hampshire judge, I understand and appreciate how truly precious and fragile our freedoms and justice are."

To learn more about John Coughlin's re-election campaign, visit here:

https://johncoughlin2022.com

CONTACT:

John J. Coughlin

(603) 769-7499

[email protected]

https://johncoughlin2022.com

SOURCE John J. Coughlin For Hillsborough County Attorney