John Cunningham Honored With 2018 Circle of Excellence Award

NEW YORK, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a leading technology integrator, announced today that John Cunningham, Founder & Co-CEO of BCM One, has been honored with the 2018 Circle of Excellence Award by Channel Partners magazine, a resource for indirect sales channels offering IT and telecom systems and services.

Circle of Excellence winners were honored during an awards ceremony on April 19 at the Spring 2018 Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas. These winners will be featured throughout the rest of 2018 on a special Channel Partners Immersion Center.

"Circle of Excellence honors executives for their commitment to the channel in a time of profound and rapid change," said Lorna Garey, editor in chief of Channel Partners and Channel Futures. "As partners change their business models to meet customer demand for IT to be digital and 'as a service,' these leaders are advocating within their companies. They're making sure key suppliers stay on pace with what partners need to succeed."

John Cunningham, Founder and Co-CEO of BCM One is the executive lead for the channel at BCM One. BCM One's channel strategy is built on the fundamentals of integrity and loyalty coupled with Cunningham's innovative leadership style. An active industry professional, Cunningham serves on various advisory boards including Verizon, CenturyLink, Mitel, Spectrum, Lightower, West, Internap and the BoB Conference. Cunningham is a two-time finalist for Cloud Partner's "Telecom Executive of the Year Award" and was listed as the #9 Technology Disruptor on CRN's Top 100 Executives. "I'm honored to receive this award which is a symbol of how important the channel is to the tech ecosystem," stated Cunningham. "We at BCM One look forward to contributing to our client's, and the channel's, continued success."

Channel Partners editors selected our 2018 Circle of Excellence winners based on our ongoing coverage of these leaders and their organizations, with a focus on unwavering dedication to the channel community.

