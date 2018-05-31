JOHN D. DOVICH & ASSOCIATES, LLC Announces New Board Member

Lawrence L. Grypp is the former President and Executive Director of The Goering Center for Family and Private Business, a non-profit organization and leading educational and informational resource center for family and privately held businesses in the Greater Cincinnati region. A 10-year veteran of The Goering Center, he also served as the President & CEO of Lafayette Life Insurance Co., President & CEO of Columbus Life Insurance Co., and the Chairman of Capital Analysts, Inc., of which, all three companies are divisions within the Western & Southern Financial Group. Prior to working at Western & Southern Financial Group, Grypp worked for several other insurance and financial services companies, such as MassMutual Financial Group, and Fidelity Union Life.

Grypp has a long history of professional and community affiliations, serving on more than ten boards. He is currently a member of the Board of Trustees of Mercy Health, a member of the Board of Directors of the Ohio National Fund, a member of the Advisory Board of Robbins, Inc., a member of the Board of Directors of The Goering Center for Family and Private Business and a member of the Young Presidents Organization in Cincinnati.

Grypp's past professional affiliations include board service on the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber of Commerce, a member of Leadership Cincinnati, Class XXV, and a life member of the life insurance industry's Million Dollar Round Table. Grypp is also a well-known speaker, to include keynote speaker status at an international Million Dollar Round Table conference in Vancouver.

A graduate of two executive programs, The Amos Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, Grypp also has the highly coveted credentials of the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and the Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) from The American College in Bryn Mawr, PA.

"The other members of our board of advisors, John C. Bloomstrom, a seasoned, 30-year marketing communications career professional, and Neil J. O'Connor, a retired Chairman and President of Clark, Schaefer, Hackett & Co., look forward to working with Larry Grypp as they continue to provide strategic visioning and business planning counsel to the executive staff of our firm," explained John D. Dovich.

