John Daniel the Founder and CEO of Prro Introduces Micro-Franchising to the US

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor and Innovation leader with over 25 years of business experience, John Daniel is sharing his international brand with entrepreneurs all over the world with companies and technologies like Prro, an Incubator and business Accelerator, Algorip the leader in online reputation management, and Renesent, B2B affiliate booking platform. Each participating entrepreneur will receive monthly entrepreneurship trainings, sales training, daily access to mentoring in a private online community, the most advanced technologies, branding materials, office spaces and advance Prro partner companies.

John Daniel teaching young entrepreneurs

Prro will equip entrepreneurs of all ages around the world to establish profitable businesses and job skills. Entrepreneurs can save money for college while learning entrepreneurship and life skills like sales, marketing, and financing. The revenue share model will help entrepreneurs start their own businesses doing what they love, and create a path to financial freedom!

Prro has invested in cutting-edge companies like Renesent that was named Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies in the US of 2018. John Daniel has also launched multiple companies with revenues in millions of dollars and had six successful exits under his belt.

"I want to inspire entrepreneurs who look up to me and come to me for guidance to be CEOs just like myself, I'm excited to share my company and journey with entrepreneurs around the world," says John Daniel, Prro Founder & CEO.

John Daniel has empowered families across the world by investing in entrepreneurs and helping them start their own businesses through micro franchising programs. John connects unemployed individuals, or people in areas where opportunity doesn't come easy with his businesses, providing motivated individuals with an established business model and the capital needed to make their business model operational. Prro's business model allows young entrepreneurs a way to make more money as well as the possibility to earn equity in the companies they are working for! With 5 locations across 4 continents, Prro and John Daniel aim to be the premier development partners for businesses and entrepreneurs around world!

