John Davidson Elected to Allergan Board of Directors

DUBLIN, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) today announced that John Davidson has been elected to its Board of Directors. Mr. Davidson and the other directors standing for re-election to Allergan's Board were elected at Allergan's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 2, 2018. With the addition of Mr. Davidson, and the previously announced retirement of directors James Bloem and Ronald Taylor, the Allergan Board now has 12 members.

"John Davidson's vast experience with complex accounting and financial issues, his experience serving of Boards of self-regulatory organizations and his more than 30 years of leadership across multiple industries, make him a valuable asset to our Board of Directors," said Brent L. Saunders, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Allergan. "John has a deep understanding of how global teams are managed and a strong track record of implementing governance and control process improvements, two skills that our Board values."

Mr. Davidson retired from Tyco International in 2012, having served as senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer. Mr. Davidson was responsible for overseeing financial reporting, internal controls, and accounting policies and processes. He joined Tyco in 2004, working as part of the new senior leadership team in establishing financial integrity, operational excellence and strong ethical practices across Tyco global operations.

Since 2012, Mr. Davidson has served on the board of governors of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) which regulates and oversees the US financial industry in the interest of investor protection and market integrity.

"I'm honored to join Allergan's Board of Directors and I look forward to supporting its commitment to drive value for shareholders," said Davidson. "Allergan has a strong business and an impressive portfolio of products delivering innovation for patients around the world. It's an exciting time to join Allergan and I look forward to contributing to the company's future success."

Prior to joining Tyco International, Mr. Davidson served as vice president, audit, risk and compliance for Dell Inc. During his six-year career at Dell he also served in other senior capacities, including chief compliance officer and vice president and corporate controller. In addition, Mr. Davidson spent 16 years with Eastman Kodak Company where he led the company's internal audit function and previously served in a variety of accounting and financial leadership roles. He began his career with Arthur Andersen & Co. From 2011 to 2015 he served as a member of the board of trustees of the Financial Accounting Foundation which oversees the FASB and GASB in accounting standards setting. Mr. Davidson serves as a trustee of University of Rochester, where he earned an MBA in Finance. He received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from St. John Fisher College. Mr. Davidson has been inducted into the Financial Executives International (FEI) Hall of Fame.

