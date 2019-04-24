John Deeken, MD named President, Inova Schar Cancer Institute

Dr. Deeken joined Inova in 2013 and has more than 18 years of clinical experience in internal medicine and medical oncology. His laboratory research is focused on understanding the growing epidemic of Head and Neck cancer caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). This includes understanding the tumor mutations that are induced by HPV infection and how those tumors can be better treated with targeted therapies. He believes that gaining a better understanding of genomic factors may explain who might be at risk for developing HPV-caused Head and Neck cancer.

"I am pleased to announce John's appointment today, as we dedicate the Inova Schar Cancer Institute's flagship facility," says J. Stephen Jones, MD, Inova President and CEO. "His personal dedication to this project, from concept to today, has been focused on our patients and their families. I am confident with John as our leader we have the best team in place to provide world-class cancer care to every person we have the privilege to serve."

Dr. Deeken served on the national Head and Neck Cancer Scientific Committee for the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and currently serves on ASCO's Government Relations Committee. Prior to joining Inova, he was Director of the Head and Neck Medical Oncology Program at the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center at Georgetown University and Regional Director for Medical Oncology for Medstar Health. He currently serves as Professor of Medicine at the University of Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth University.

Dr. Deeken received his Doctor of Medicine from Georgetown University, where he also did his residency in Internal Medicine. He did his fellowship training in Medical Oncology at the National Cancer Institute.

