John Deere Brings the Farm Home with New Minecraft World

MOLINE, Ill., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John Deere (NYSE: DE) is bringing the farm to young game enthusiasts with the latest version of FarmCraft, a Minecraft experience. Created by Blockworks, in collaboration with John Deere, the Minecraft experience gives players an introduction to modern agriculture through the virtual use of machines, processes and decisions that go into farming today.

The FarmCraft experience, within Minecraft, is intended to educate young people on the importance of agriculture using a familiar, interactive platform. Within the FarmCraft world, players will undertake and complete unique farming missions, including planting and growing crops and then harvesting them.

"John Deere places a significant focus on youth education as a means to increase the number of students interested in pursuing college degrees and careers in agriculture," said Lauren Willis, Global Manager Brand Licensing. "Our team sees FarmCraft as a fun and unique way to introduce the industry to a whole new generation of young people."

Available now within the Minecraft Marketplace, FarmCraft provides an added educational benefit of player interaction with an automated researcher who explains the FarmCraft world and scenarios as players explore and complete activities. Learn more about FarmCraft here .

Deere & Company ( www.JohnDeere.com ) is a world leader in providing advanced products, technology and services for customers whose work is revolutionizing agriculture and construction — those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world's increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure.

