John Deere Foundation announces $19 million in grants aimed at eliminating global hunger

MOLINE, Ill., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the John Deere Foundation announced a series of grants totaling $19 million aimed at eliminating hunger by increasing access to food, uplifting resource-constrained farmers, and supporting global food systems. Awarded to World Food Program USA, One Acre Fund, and The Nature Conservancy, these are the three largest grants in the foundation's history and strengthen John Deere's commitment to creating a world in which food is a moral right for all.

One Acre Fund

These grants were announced today by Josh Jepsen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of John Deere, at the World Food Prize Foundation's Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue in Des Moines, Iowa.

"We believe firmly that the world's farmers deserve our collective support and advocacy if our goal is to realize the full promise of the 'Green Revolution,'" Jepsen said during his remarks. "The private sector, including specifically those businesses involved in agriculture, have the responsibility to help close the gaps in investment. Guided by concepts such as 'trust-based philanthropy,' we can do better, particularly in honoring the work of nonprofit organizations serving marginalized growers capable of making leaps of their own."

World Food Program USA was awarded $5 million to strengthen the capacity of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the world's largest humanitarian organization, to realize its vision of a world without hunger. In 2022, WFP reached an estimated 160 million people with vital food, cash, commodity vouchers, and other support, often during emergencies and within conflict zones. Through its Innovation Accelerator, WFP also invests in technology and digital transformation intended to eliminate the causes of hunger and improve WFP's humanitarian responses.



"We thank our long-standing partner, the John Deere Foundation, for their transformational investment. They have been committed to supporting WFP's innovation and tackling the root causes of global hunger. Not only are they helping fund innovations, but they are lending their expertise and actively participating in co-creating solutions. Together, we'll help make life better for millions of people," said Barron Segar , World Food Program USA President and CEO.





"As a result of the John Deere Foundation's grant, we will be able to support more than 750,000 farm families across sub-Saharan Africa over five years; unlocking nearly $65 million in new farmer profits and assets through increased food crop, cash crop, and agroforestry productivity." said Matthew Forti , One Acre Fund's Managing Director. "Our relationship with the John Deere Foundation allows us to provide farm families with pathways to prosperity and food security, while building needed climate and ecological resilience in the face of increasing challenges."





"Natural climate solutions unlock benefits for people, nature and agriculture by restoring soil health, increasing biodiversity, improving the water cycle and building climate resilience, however, they are often underfunded and underutilized," says Michael Doane , Global Managing Director for Food & Freshwater Systems at The Nature Conservancy. "This landmark grant will help The Nature Conservancy test natural climate solutions in food landscapes around the globe, improving the lives and livelihoods of farmers and illustrating the critical role of nature in sustainable food production."

This series of capacity-building and operational grants help commemorate the 75th anniversary of the John Deere Foundation, which continues to be a powerful source of philanthropy for nonprofit organizations serving John Deere home communities and farm communities around the world.

About John Deere (NYSE: DE)

Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what's possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial. For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/.

About the John Deere Foundation

The John Deere Foundation helps bring to life John Deere's higher purpose – "We run so life can leap forward" – through investments that allow the people we serve to overcome the challenges they face today and create for themselves paths to a more prosperous tomorrow. The foundation has committed at least $200 million from 2021-2030 to unlock economic, social, and environmental value for smallholder and resource-constrained farmers, marginalized families and youth in John Deere home communities, and our workforce. Learn more at https://about.deere.com/en-us/our-company-and-purpose/global-impact.

