John Deere Launches Innovation Hub in Austin, Texas

- Austin office will serve as a collaboration hub for new hires including data scientists, data engineers, embedded software engineers, systems engineers, and computer vision and machine learning operations engineers

- Deere's expanded technology team will rapidly deploy innovations to help farmers be more profitable and sustainable

- Austin presence enables Deere to connect and collaborate with regional universities, startups, incubators, and the technology community

MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is expanding its U.S. footprint and technology operations with a new office in Austin, Texas. The new location enables Deere to further strengthen its technology capabilities and attract talent interested in solving some of the world's most pressing challenges – including feeding a growing population.