JOHN DEERE PARTNERS WITH MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

As the Official Tractor of MLB, Deere's marketing assets across digital and linear media will highlight the work that goes into every season, from maintaining backyards to caring for ballfields across communities where the game is played. Together, John Deere and MLB recognize the people whose care and consistency make these places ready for play, work, and everyday life, which will be further illustrated through a new creative campaign developed by Deere.

"For nearly two centuries, John Deere has stood alongside the hard-working, dedicated people who care for the land and who build our communities," said Jon Chase, John Deere's head of turf and utility equipment. "Now, through our partnership with Major League Baseball, we're able to celebrate America's favorite pastime, America's favorite teams, America's favorite players, and the people who show up every day to build and grow America."

Throughout the season, a 360-degree multimedia advertising program will showcase the new partnership, including experientially on the ground at both the iconic 2026 MLB at Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa—the heart of John Deere country, where baseball tradition meets agricultural heritage—and MLB All-Star Week in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"Baseball has always been deeply connected to America," said Uzma Rawn Dowler, MLB CMO & Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Partnerships. "As we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, partnering with John Deere brings together two brands that are truly woven into the fabric of this country. Deere represents the individuals who shape our communities where baseball is played every day and we're proud that we can celebrate the people who keep America moving forward."

Additional details on programming, community engagement and in-stadium experiences will be announced throughout the year. Follow along for details by visiting JohnDeere.com/MLB.

About Deere & Company

It doesn't matter if you've never driven a tractor, mowed a lawn, or operated a dozer. With John Deere's role in helping produce food, fiber, fuel, and infrastructure, we work for every single person on the planet. It all started nearly 200 years ago with a steel plow. Today, John Deere drives innovation in agriculture, construction, forestry, turf, power systems, and more. For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/.

SOURCE John Deere Company