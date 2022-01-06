John Deere, Trex, and Weber Rank Highest in Trust in America's Most Trusted Study, Lifestory Research Reports

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand trust is among the most important features people consider when shopping for outdoor products for their home, according to the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Study released today.

The America's Most Trusted® Study is a large-scale survey of consumers in the United States that seeks to identify the brands that people trust the most within their respective industries. The foundational study began with examining home builder brands in 2011 and has evolved into investigating more than 50 classes of home products. Today, the America's Most Trusted® Study is the leading source of brand insights for builders, product manufacturers, and service providers seeking to understand people who are actively shopping for a product.

The annual America's Most Trusted® award is a distinction based on how consumers evaluate a brand's trustworthiness. In recognition of the importance of outdoor home products, 3 unique product studies were performed examining the product categories: Lawn Mowers, Outdoor Decking, and Outdoor Grills.

America's Most Trusted® Mower

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Mower earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is John Deere. In the study released today, John Deere received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (132.6) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted lawn mower brands. The ranking is based on 6,213 people surveyed while actively shopping for a new mower. This is the third year of the study and is the third year in a row in which John Deere has been ranked #1 by consumers. The mower brands in the study included John Deere, Honda, Husqvarna, Toro, Snapper, Craftsman, Cub Cadet, Troy-Bilt, Black+Decker, and Ryobi.

America's Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Trex. In the study released today, Trex received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (117.0) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted outdoor decking brand. The ranking is based on 4,266 people surveyed while actively shopping for outdoor decking for their home. This is the second year of the study and is the second year in a row in which Trex has been ranked #1 by consumers. The outdoor decking brands in the study included Trex, Certainteed, TimberTech, EverGrain, ChoiceDek, Deckorators, Envision, Deck-Rite, and Fiberon.

America's Most Trusted® Outdoor Grill

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Outdoor Grill earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Weber. In the study released today, Weber received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (123.7) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted outdoor grill brand. The ranking is based on 5,896 people surveyed while actively shopping for an outdoor grill for their home. The outdoor grill brands most recognized in the 2022 study were Weber, Traeger, Blackstone, Char-Broil, Cuisinart, Kamado Joe, Pit Boss, Masterbuilt, Char-Griller, and Nexgrill.

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on thousands of people's opinions actively shopping for products. To identify America's Most Trusted®, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. The study uses well-established social science research practices that seek to adhere to the highest quality standards of consumer insight.

About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:

America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation.

