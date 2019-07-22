John Donaghey joins Lee Capital Management as Head of Institutional Business

BOSTON, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Capital Management (LCM) today announced the appointment of John Donaghey, CFA, CAIA as Head of Institutional Business, effective immediately. Mr. Donaghey will join the firm as a Partner and will be responsible for organizing, building, and executing on all aspects of institutional sales, marketing, and consultant relations globally. He will report directly to the Management Committee. He will also join the firm's Investment Committee.

"We are excited to have John join our firm. He has been a senior member of some of North America's most successful asset management organizations and brings deep experience with alternative investments and institutional clients and knowledge of the evolving business and regulatory landscape. He also has experience with Asian-based asset managers, which will be helpful as we continue the launch of our Adaptive China Strategies," said Joe Demmler, Managing Partner.

Kevin Orr, Managing Partner, added: "With John's extensive investment experience across almost all asset classes, he brings an understanding of adaptive investing and an ability to educate clients on how our process complements their portfolios."

Nathan Eigerman, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, said, "John's experience customizing solutions to specific client needs is very attractive to us. Extensive distribution experience, combined with his CFA and CAIA credentials are a rare combination. We are thrilled to add him to LCM and the Investment Committee."

Before joining LCM, Donaghey was the Head of N.A. Institutional Distribution for BNY Mellon Asset Management. He was previously an institutional relationship manager with Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Putnam Investments. Donaghey also managed his firm, Bretton Woods Asset Management. He has more than 25 years of experience in the asset management industry, working with institutional clients and consultants.

Lee Capital Management is a registered investment advisor headquartered in Wellesley, MA. The firm grew from Thomas H. Lee's investment organization and is led by individuals who average 31 years of industry experience. LCM employs a next-generation adaptive market approach that seeks to capture the expected long-term appreciation provided by equities while seeking to mitigate the downside of the worst return periods. LCM provides customized tactical solutions for clients in U.S., Global, and China portfolios. LCM manages approximately $330 m for institutions, individuals, and sub-advisory relationships. For additional information, please visit www.leecapitalmgmt.com.

Contact:

Kevin Orr, Managing Partner

korr@leecapitalmgmt.com

(617) 953-6379

SOURCE Lee Capital Management

