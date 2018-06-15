John Drew Brands Opens Distribution in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

MIAMI, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- John Drew Brands announced this month its distribution deal with Horizon Beverage Group in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Founded by Jonathan Drew in 2015, John Drew Brand's portfolio currently offers three premium spirits – Brixton Mash Destroyer, Dove Tale Rum, and John Drew Rye.

Brixton Mash Destroyer is a mash up of Kentucky Bourbon and Florida Rum, utilizing craft sourced, core products (90°; SRP: $39.99 for 750ml).

Dove Tale Rum is true Florida Rum that is sweet and vibrant due to its Florida Everglades origin Black Strap Refiners Grade Molasses that's distilled carefully and then aged in bourbon barrels (80°; SRP: $34.99 for 750ml).

John Drew "Rye Whiskey" is distilled in Canada, then aged in Toasted Oak Barrels for four years. The flavor is rich with caramel, clove, vanilla, honey, oak, and orange peel with a soft lingering finish, indicative of the flavor profile that Jonathan Drew envisioned (90°; SRP: $49.99 for 750ml).

"We feel this is a positive and exciting step in the distribution of John Drew Brands in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Having a partner like Horizon Beverage allows us to offer our premium brands to on and off premise accounts looking for products that break from the norm and taste good!" Said Nancy Berkowitz, President of John Drew Brands

"JD and his team have a visionary approach to the spirits business. From innovative liquids to dramatic marketing concepts that connect with consumers and their lifestyles, JD brands is fulfilling the beverage needs of tomorrow's consumers. We are honored that JD has chosen to partner with Horizon Beverage to reach the full potential of his brands. This is an amazing opportunity for both companies and will add high margin value to the consumers in this sophisticated beverage marketplace. Plus, JD is one cool dude," says Doug Epstein, Principal/Managing Director at Horizon Beverage Group.

About John Drew Brands

Founded in 2015, from the great mind of Jonathan Drew, President and Founder of Drew Estate Cigars, comes John Drew Brands. A premium craft spirit comprised of the following initial brands: Dove Tale Rum, John Drew Rye and Brixton Mash Destroyer. www.johndrewbrands.com

About Horizon Beverage Group

As one of the Northeast's leading spirits, wine and beer distributors, Horizon Beverage Group connects a network of makers, retailers and consumers throughout New England. Since 1933 we've fostered an environment of ingenuity, innovation, and expertise to help suppliers and retail & restaurant entrepreneurs reach their goals. Horizon employs over 750 team members. To learn more, visit www.horizonbeverage.com

