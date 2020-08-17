John E. Kehoe, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John E. Kehoe, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Surgery Expert for his remarkable achievements in the field of Medicine and for his exceptional work ethic as a Breast Cancer Surgeon and Surgical Oncologist with his private practice.

John E. Kehoe, MD

Situated at 9711 3rd. Avenue, Dr. John Kehoe Breast Center is an innovative breast center facility in Brooklyn that has provided comprehensive breast medical care from screening and diagnosis to breast cancer treatment. For years, the center has been built on the foundation that every woman should have a specialized breast doctor as she has a gynecologist. Dr. Kehoe and his dedicated staff make themselves available to any woman who is concerned about their findings or what someone else found on the breast exam. Treatment plans are created according to each patient's routine breast care, or diagnosis from Breast Cancer treatments to benign breast conditions.

Renowned board-certified breast cancer surgeon and surgical oncologist, Dr. Kehoe has garnered decades of extensive training and professional experience. In his current capacity, he has been devoted to maintaining his practice and partnering with others to take this concept into other venues. In addition, he serves as the attending surgeon at Beth Israel Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, and Staten Island University Hospital. At this time there is no interest in retiring from the clinical practice of surgery and his work in the breast center.

Among his professional experience, Dr. Kehoe's first position was at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn where he had a brief stint as an academic and research surgical oncologist. In 1990, he went into the private practice of surgery as a surgical oncologist and general surgeon in both Manhattan and Brooklyn. Focusing heavily on breast cancer, he then founded his private practice.

A native of Davenport, Iowa, Dr. Kehoe turned down a number of football scholarships before attending Amherst College where he majored in English Literature. He graduated cum laude and was nationally recognized in both Football and Rugby. During medical school, he was a high school English teacher. After completing medical school he wanted to pursue a career in General Surgery and later Surgical Oncology. He completed a Surgical internship and residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan. While in his residency training, he spent a year at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer as a Special Fellow in Nutrition and Metabolism. Upon completing his General Surgery Residency, he returned to Sloan Kettering as a Surgical Oncology Fellow and completed an additional two years of training. He became Board Certified in general surgery in 1989 and recertified in 1997.

In his free time, Dr. Kehoe has maintained his former academic interest in literature, art history, philosophy, and writing. He is an avid reader and enjoys exercising.

