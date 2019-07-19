John Finley Named New Sales Director for Revival Sash

NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revival Sash, a high-end, custom window and door manufacturer is proud to announce and welcome John Finley as the new Regional Sales Director for our Southeast and Caribbean regions.

In this position, John will oversee architectural projects from start to finish, while ensuring his clients are taken care of every step of the way. Prior to working at Revival Sash, John served as a Regional Sales Manager for another high-end window and door company covering nine states in the Southeast, Bermuda, Bahamas, and the Caribbean. During this time there, he built extensive relationships with local architects, designers, builders, and dealers.

"As a high-end custom home builder, we pride ourselves on attention to detail and continued customer service," said Chris Kaba, Vice President of Phil Kean Designs. "John Finley brings these assets to the table, along with his great communication skills. It's been a pleasure working with John."

John also has an immense amount of experience working in construction before and during his eight years with the US Navy Seabees (Combat Construction Battalion) as an Engineering Aid. From roofing to framing and welding, John has worked in a broad range of construction-related fields. He received his degree in Business Management after attending Palm Beach College and Florida Atlantic University, as well as a degree in Theology from Bethany College.

"I have found John to be very thorough in his sales approach," said Dennis Chappell, FL and Caribbean Consultant. "His customer service skills and attention to detail are some of the best I have ever seen. He truly cares about his customers and projects."

"His prompt response time and follow up is something we hardly ever see in this industry," said Brian Ramsey, owner of Sequel Glass, in Stuart, FL. "He truly cares about his clients and the architects, builders, designers, and dealers he works with. Superb customer service is his highest priority, and it shows."

About Revival Sash

Revival Sash operates a state of the art, 34,000 square foot woodworking factory in Springfield, NJ by a senior team of industry veterans that have been designing and manufacturing exquisite wood windows and doors for decades, producing hundreds of millions of dollars of the finest, 100% custom-made products on the market. The Company has a showroom and sales offices at 57th and Lexington in midtown Manhattan.

