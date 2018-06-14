John Frieda® Hair Care Debuts Collaboration With Camila Mendes

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8349251-john-frieda-camila-mendes-your-hair-talks-make-a-statement-campaign/

As a young girl, hair was a constant topic of conversation amongst the women in Camila's life. Camila first discovered John Frieda® Frizz Ease® while flipping through a fashion magazine and the product quickly became an essential part of her hair arsenal, no matter what style she was trying to achieve.

"I've been using John Frieda® Frizz Ease® since I was in fifth grade —it's a must-have in my beauty routine and integral in creating the hair look I'm trying to achieve, regardless of the style," explains Camila. "I'm excited to share my personal hair journey with the Your Hair Talks, Make a Statement community and celebrate hair as a form of expression."

As part of the Your Hair Talks, Make a Statement campaign, Camila is joining the conversation by creating exclusive content with the brand as well as hosting events and social activations throughout the year. Additionally, her personal John Frieda® Hair Care routine featuring her favorite products will be available for purchase later this month via Amazon.com.

"We have really loved working with Camila for our Your Hair Talks, Make a Statement campaign," says Heather Warnke, Director of Marketing, Kao USA Inc. "She has a wonderful hair story that we have been lucky enough to capture and watch come to life on film. We're very excited to share it with everyone!"

Born in Virginia to parents of Brazilian descent, Camila was predominantly raised in Miami before moving to New York to attend the New York University Tisch School of the Arts. Not long after her graduation in 2016, she was cast as a lead in a popular high school television drama series, quickly solidifying her as a beloved up-and-coming actress. Her role on the show along with her real-life bubbly personality has made her a fan-favorite—and with 8.3 million followers on Instagram, she's cemented herself as a style star to be watched.

Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands that are recognized around the world for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. portfolio includes Ban® antiperspirant deodorants and Total Refresh® Cooling Body Cloths; Jergens® and Curel® hand and body lotions; Biore® facial care; John Frieda® Frizz-Ease®, Luxurious Volume®, Sheer Blonde®, Beach Blonde®, Brilliant Brunette®, Radiant Red® and Precision Foam Colour professional hair care products. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kao Corporation.

