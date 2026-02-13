JOHN FRIEDA® HAIR CARE ENTERS A BOLD NEW ERA

The iconic brand is unveiling a refreshed brand identity, elevated formulas, and a modern, social-first campaign designed to bring salon attitude into everyday moments—starring The Nader Sisters

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- John Frieda® Hair Care—the creator of Frizz Ease® and Sheer Blonde®, and a pioneer in salon-quality hair transformation and targeted solutions— is unveiling a refreshed brand identity alongside The Hot Hair Hotline™, a modern, social-first content platform starring The Nader Sisters: Brooks, Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane. Together, these launches mark a defining next chapter for the brand—bringing salon attitude into real, everyday moments and reinforcing John Frieda Hair Care's belief that no moment is too small for great hair.

John Frieda® Hot Hair Hotline John Frieda® Hot Hair Hotline John Frieda® Hot Hair Hotline

The rebrand represents a confident evolution of John Frieda Hair Care's heritage of category-creating, expert-driven, results-focused innovation—strengthening its authority across today's most important hair needs, including frizz control and smoothing, blonde care, color protection, volume and thickness for fine hair, and effortless styling.

The refreshed John Frieda® brand introduces a sleek, modern visual identity anchored in clean, professional graphics and a strong, cohesive look across the entire collection—building on the iconic equity of its sub-brand color system. Premium packaging has been thoughtfully redesigned to feel elevated and unmistakably salon-inspired, while upgraded formulas feature fewer, more effective ingredients engineered for visible performance. Completing the transformation is an elevated fragrance experience consumers are already falling in love with. The iconic, signature scents are authentically salon-like and they fill the room, recreating the confidence-boosting luxury of the salon experience at home. Together, these updates reinforce John Frieda Hair Care's commitment to delivering high-performance solutions across every hair type, texture, and concern.

Bringing this next era to life is The Hot Hair Hotline™, a modern, edutaining content platform designed to deliver fast, fun, and personalized hair solutions in real time. Created to meet consumers in the moments when hair dilemmas strike—from fighting frizz and refreshing blonde tone to protecting color vibrancy, boosting volume, or achieving smooth, polished styles—The Hot Hair Hotline™ shows how John Frieda delivers solutions for everyday hair challenges through culture-forward storytelling rooted in John Frieda Hair Care's expertise.

The campaign launches with The Nader Sisters at the center—whose bold personalities, relatable sister dynamic, and influence across beauty, fashion, and lifestyle make them a natural expression of the brand's next chapter. Through short-form video, social content, and interactive moments, the sisters activate The Hot Hair Hotline™ with quick fixes, product must-haves, transformation moments, and real-life hair solutions—helping consumers discover the right John Frieda products for smoother hair, brighter blonde, and crunch-free curls.

"John Frieda Hair Care has always been about confidence through transformation," said Marissa Vallillo, Director of Marketing at John Frieda Hair Care. "This rebrand marks a defining new chapter for the brand—reimagining how that promise shows up today through elevated formulas, a modern, professional design, and a culture-forward platform like The Hot Hair Hotline™. It's a bold new way to bring our expertise in frizz control, color care, blonde maintenance, and volumizing solutions into real, everyday moments."

With its refreshed brand identity, upgraded product portfolio, and the launch of The Hot Hair Hotline™ led by The Nader Sisters, John Frieda Hair Care enters a bold new era—one that honors its legacy while reimagining how modern consumers experience haircare. Powered by cleaner vegan and cruelty-free formulas, more sustainable packaging made with 50% recycled materials, and culture-driven storytelling, the brand brings salon attitude to every day—proving that no moment is too small for great hair.

For more information contact:

Tractenberg & Co. | [email protected]

ABOUT KAO USA

Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands recognized worldwide for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. portfolio includes Jergens® and Curél® hand and body lotions; Bioré® facial care; John Frieda® hair care; Ban® antiperspirants; Curel® Japanese Skincare, Bondi Sands as well as Goldwell®, KMS®, and Oribe® professional hair care and Molton Brown® products for body and home. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kao Corporation.

ABOUT THE NADER SISTERS

Louisiana-born and New York–based, the Nader Sisters — Brooks, Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane — have emerged as one of fashion and pop culture's most compelling modern families. In 2025, they introduced audiences to their world through a breakout unscripted series that quickly became a cultural talking point, with a highly anticipated second chapter set for 2026.

Brooks first rose to prominence as a standout in the fashion and modeling space, earning top industry recognition and rapidly expanding her mainstream visibility through high-profile television and global media moments. Beyond fashion, she is currently engaged in a slate of cross-platform projects that continue to position her as a multifaceted cultural force.

Each sister brings a distinct and purpose-driven focus beyond modeling: Mary Holland is the Founder and CEO of a financial literacy platform dedicated to empowering the next generation; Grace Ann holds a Master's degree in Public Health and is deeply engaged in health- and research-based initiatives; and Sarah Jane is a leading advocate for LGBTQ+ visibility and inclusion. Together, the Nader Sisters represent a new kind of influence — one rooted in individuality, impact, and modern storytelling.

SOURCE John Frieda® Hair Care