John Frieda® Hair Care Taps Camila Mendes To Join The Your Hair Talks, Make A Statement Campaign

As part of the Your Hair Talks, Make a Statement campaign, Camila will team up with John Frieda® Hair Care to create unique content that speaks to her personal hair story, and how it has played a role in her life. Camila will also join the conversation by hosting events and social activations throughout the year in partnership with the brand.

"My hair has always been a definitive part of my personal style, so I love being part of a campaign that celebrates hair as a form of expression," explains Camila. "I'm excited to join Your Hair Talks, Make A Statement with so many other bold, inspired women."

As a young girl, Camila idolized her ever-supportive mother, always trying to emulate her hair. Hair was a constant topic of conversation amongst the women in Camila's family and as she moved around as a child and teen, she regularly took tips from the women in her life. Camila first discovered John Frieda® Frizz Ease® while flipping through a fashion magazine and the product quickly became an essential part of her hair arsenal, no matter what style she was trying to achieve.

"Camila is confident and outspoken, which ties in perfectly to Your Hair Talks, Make a Statement," says Heather Warnke, Director of Marketing, Kao USA Inc. "Her bold style and self-proclaimed lifelong passion for hair makes her an amazing addition to our campaign. We're very excited to have her share her journey and unique hair story."

Born in Virginia to parents of Brazilian descent, Camila was predominantly raised in Miami before moving to New York to attend the New York University Tisch School of the Arts. Not long after her graduation in 2016, she was cast as a lead in a popular high school television drama series, quickly solidifying her as a beloved up-and-coming actress. Her role on the show along with her real-life bubbly personality has made her a fan-favorite—and with 7 million followers on Instagram, she's cemented herself as a style star to be watched.

ABOUT KAO USA INC.

Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands that are recognized around the world for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. portfolio includes Ban® antiperspirant deodorants and Total Refresh® Cooling Body Cloths; Jergens® and Curel® hand and body lotions; Biore® facial care; John Frieda® Frizz-Ease®, Luxurious Volume®, Sheer Blonde®, Beach Blonde®, Brilliant Brunette®, Radiant Red® and Precision Foam Colour professional hair care products. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kao Corporation.

@johnfriedaus

#YOURHAIRTALKSMAKEASTATEMENT

Lauren Donner

Tractenberg & Co

212.929.7979

ldonner@tractenberg.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-frieda-hair-care-taps-camila-mendes-to-join-the-your-hair-talks-make-a-statement-campaign-300627710.html

SOURCE Kao USA Inc.