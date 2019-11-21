John Gaddi Joins CNSI as Senior Vice President of Finance

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNSI, a leading business solutions provider in developing and delivering innovative health information technology solutions, announced today that John Gaddi has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Finance. He will report to David Adams, Chief Financial Officer of CNSI.

Gaddi brings more than 20 years of finance and accounting experience to CNSI. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Finance at Peraton, a national security company. He has also held key finance positions at Constellis, Sotera Defense Solutions, QinetiQ, and Leidos.

"With extensive experience in corporate and operational roles, John will be an enormous asset as we continue our work to grow our business," said CNSI Chief Executive Officer Todd Stottlemyer. "We are excited to welcome him to CNSI and look forward to benefiting from his expertise, financial acumen, and foresight."

"I am excited by the many opportunities in front of this tremendous company and the healthcare technology industry at large," said Gaddi. "Throughout my career, I have been driven by managing complex financial and operational assignments. I am looking forward to helping the CNSI team reach their financial and strategic goals."

Gaddi is the latest in a series of new management hires the company has recently announced to strengthen its market position and accelerate growth. For more information, please visit http://www.cns-inc.com.

About CNSI

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies. We align, build, and manage innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help customers achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health for over 50 million Americans. With locations throughout the U.S. and in India, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, healthcare subject-matter experts and program managers, all of whom have experience with large scale mission-critical information technology implementations. CNSI's website is: http://www.cns-inc.com .





