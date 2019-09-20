John Galt Announces Their Bi-Annual Scholarship Recipient: Lillian DeMarco

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The scholarship committee at John Galt Solutions sat down this fall to a record pile of 125 applications for their second biannual Scholarship for Future Supply Chain Leaders. From this impressive pool of applicants, one recipient was selected – a person whose dedication to their career as a future supply chain leader stood out among the applications and demonstrated a passion, commitment and clear path towards a strong future in the industry.

Lillian DeMarco, recipient of the Future Supply Chain Leaders Higher Education Scholarship from John Galt Solutions, September 2019

It gives John Galt Solutions great pleasure to announce that this person is Lillian DeMarco, from Ryder University College of Business Administration – with a dual major in Global Supply Chain and Business Analytics. Lillian will receive a $10,000 scholarship towards her tuition and John Galt Solutions will be watching her career with great interest at what will certainly be a strong future as a leader in the supply chain industry.

With this scholarship, John Galt Solutions aims to support the next generation of expert forecasters and supply chain leaders who show a strong commitment to their career in one of these fields, as well as demonstrating a desire to make positive change in the world. Choosing Lillian as the second recipient of the scholarship cements a pride that their support of the up-and-coming generation of supply chain experts continues to reward motivated individuals who prove their passion and dedication to the field and to making a positive contribution to society through supply chain and business acumen. Lillian came to Rider University because it felt like home to her after visiting seven times before attending. As a biology student on the pre-medical track, she was headed towards a professional life as a dentist and orthodontist, but soon realized that her lifelong passion for statistics and analytical tendencies was begging to be utilized in a more concrete and practical way. When she switched to business, her enthusiasm found its place and she hasn't looked back. Her goals within the corporate world include becoming a Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, or Head of Operations at a large company; promoting Corporate Social Responsibility in every aspect of her work; executing efficiency into forecasting and analytical processes; and creating an environment for equal opportunities of success among all demographics.

"I chose Rider University because of its community-centric atmosphere that is perfect for attaining real-world, meaningful experiences that you wouldn't necessarily get an opportunity to indulge in at a larger public university. I am extremely grateful to be part of the Rider community."

Lillian's altruistic nature shines as she speaks about her ambitions to change the world, both within and outside of the office. She believes that life is more than just the mix of our personal and professional "daily grind" - it's about extending help to those that need it. She plans on reaching a stage where she will be able to channel her supply chain expertise to help produce clean irrigation systems in deprived areas of the United States and developing countries, spreading awareness about prevalent issues plaguing our world, and economically empowering and fighting for justice for underrepresented groups and minorities.

"Being chosen as the recipient of this scholarship means more opportunities for professional and personal growth are possible, and I can focus on my schoolwork and greater purpose in life: to be a resource for all. Thank you to John Galt Solutions for fueling my dedication and commitment to being a supply chain leader."

As CEO Anne Omrod put it: "Her commitment to her studies and personal growth already has her well on her way to becoming a supply chain leader of the future. I look forward to seeing where her career takes her and in what way her commendable goals to create positive sustainable change in disadvantaged communities manifest."

Manager of Student Relations at John Galt Solutions, Emma Rosonski, added: "I'm so proud to be part of an organization that values paying it forward – especially when we can help people like Lillian take one step closer toward achieving such great ambitions for making the world a better place."

John Galt Solutions wishes Lillian DeMarco every success.

The John Galt Solutions Higher Education Scholarship for Future Supply Chain Leaders has two open calls for applications each year - one in Spring/Summer and one in Fall/Winter, awarding $10,000 twice a year to two worthy individuals. More information is available via the John Galt Solutions Scholarship webpage, or you can subscribe to the newsletter for updates.

About John Galt Solutions:

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of a complex supply chain. John Galt's Atlas Planning Suite provides a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning solution that helps you increase forecast accuracy, optimize inventory levels and maximize supply chain performance. Since its founding in 1996, John Galt Solutions has built a proven track record of providing affordable, automated forecasting and inventory management services for consumer-driven supply chains. We have an unmatched ability to configure tailored solutions for customers, regardless of size or business challenge, that save both time and money by compressing implementation periods and delivering intelligent information that positively impact your bottom line.

To learn more, please visit www.johngalt.com

Learn more about John Galt Solutions

Contact our press office at 312-701-9026, events@johngalt.com

Related Images

john-galt-solutions-scholarship.jpg

John Galt Solutions Scholarship Winner

Lillian DeMarco, recipient of the Future Supply Chain Leaders Higher Education Scholarship from John Galt Solutions, September 2019

Related Links

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions Resources

SOURCE John Galt Solutions Inc.

Related Links

https://johngalt.com

