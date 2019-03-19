John Galt Announces They Are Now Accepting Applications for Their $10,000 Fall Scholarship

DALLAS, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Galt Solutions is happy to announce their 2019 global call for applications to their higher-education scholarship for business forecasting and supply chain solution leaders of the future.

Deadline for Applications: July 1, 2019

Aimed at supporting the next generation of expert forecasters and supply chain leaders, this $10,000 scholarship will be awarded to a student who shows a solid commitment to their career in one of these fields. Eligible applicants do not have to be studying in the USA but should be currently enrolled full-time at an accredited institution for the current academic year, in supply chain management, business forecasting, or similar programs.

"It's great to see the difference this scholarship has made in the life of our first recipient, and to be part of impacting a promising career in Supply Chain leadership," said Anne Omrod, president and CEO of John Galt. "We want to continue to make a positive and much-needed transformation in someone's life and goals, by supporting their passion and talent to make a positive difference."

John Galt Solutions are seeking dedicated students who are always looking for opportunities to further develop character and skills. We want to be told about any leadership, volunteer, academic or personal achievements that set each applicant apart as an individual – to hear their story and learn what makes them exceptional. Applications should also tell us the inspiration behind their pursuit of supply chain excellence, and why business forecasting and supply chain are their passion. Students with a major in any field are welcome to apply, as long as they can demonstrate their potential as a future supply chain leader and their commitment to the supply chain world.

"Winning the scholarship meant that I have less to worry about for the next school year. With my state scholarship just having run out because of my high credit hours, I just did not have funding for grad school," said 2019 Spring Scholarship winner, Marie Ozenua. "This scholarship is helping me take care of a majority of my costs for the year, which means that my parents have one less thing to worry over as well. I couldn't be more grateful to John Galt Solutions for their assistance."

John Galt looks forward to receiving applications from upcoming leaders in the field and helping them to fulfill their professional goals within the supply chain solution and business forecasting industry. Applicants must be committed to personal growth and have genuine financial need to be considered for the scholarship.

For more information and for applications, go to https://johngalt.com/scholarship.

