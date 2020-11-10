John Galt Innovation Labs Delivers Cutting-Edge Supply Chain Planning Solutions

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John Galt Solutions, automating supply chain planning to empower business leaders to make better decisions faster, is leading supply chain research and development and introducing John Galt Innovation Labs.

The John Galt Innovations Labs partners with global customers to develop innovative planning solutions that tackle real-world business challenges and provide measurable value across a diverse range of industries.

"We are constantly exploring new ideas and challenging the conventional," said Anne Omrod, president and CEO, John Galt Solutions. "We've cultivated a technology-led innovation culture that fosters creativity, leverages research, and drives business value for our customers today and the future."

The strategy of John Galt Innovation Labs focuses on three key areas:

Data and Decision Science: Researching leading-edge approaches to turn data into actionable insights.

User Experience: Focused on redefining the user experience and accelerating planning cycles.

Product Innovation: Driving innovative opportunities to serve customers advance John Galt Solutions market leadership.

The John Galt Innovation Labs aims to generate solutions that help customers achieve extraordinary results with less effort and greater confidence. Lab experts partner with customers to shape new opportunities, test next-generation technology, accelerate time to value.

John Galt Innovation Labs has already delivered impressive results to customers. When Reddy Ice installed IoT sensors on iceboxes to measure their fullness throughout the day and track real-time inventory levels, John Galt Innovation Labs leveraged IoT (internet of things), POS (point of sale), and weather data to increase forecast accuracy and accelerate product replenishment. John Galt experts built machine learning algorithms to optimize the Reddy Ice transportation routing system. Over the years, Reddy Ice has improved the efficiency of their supply chain and reduced stockouts by 50%, eliminated unnecessary deliveries by 75%, and increased delivery productivity by 20%.

"Every business has unique requirements, challenges, and goals thus their planning solution must be flexible to delivery continuous value," Omrod continued. "In the John Galt Innovation Labs, we create minimum viable products (MVPs) that our customers and partners test to gauge performance. Using real-world customer data and a continuous feedback process allows our software developers to quickly modify, tailor and improve the MVPs to focus on the right outcomes and strike a balance between innovation, performance and general market value."

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt's Atlas Planning Platform provides a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Atlas Planning, a SaaS-based platform, transforms S&OP process; demand, inventory and replenishment, supply and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Hasbro, Milwaukee Tools, Deschutes Brewery, Organic Valley, Netgear, and Civica to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit www.johngalt.com.

