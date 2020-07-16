John Galt is Helping Companies Build Supply Chain Resilience During COVID-19

DALLAS, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in the Supply Chain Planning industry, John Galt Solutions is doing its part to help companies plan for uncertainty, making a broad range of cutting-edge resiliency planning resources available to the supply chain community free of charge. Thought leaders and experts all over the world have joined in to help by sharing their knowledge through this initiative. Contributors include Dr. Felipe Rodriguez of the Ivey Business School, Dr. Barry Keating of Notre Dame, and many more. John Galt is also offering any businesses with supply chain challenges a free consultation with one of its Supply Chain Xperts.

The offer has been extended beyond the John Galt customer base to include the entire industry to help build supply chain resilience when it's needed most. John Galt's founder and CEO, Anne Omrod, says, "As a leader in supply chain planning and machine learning, we sit on a wealth of knowledge that can help companies stay solvent, save jobs, reduce waste, and bring essential goods and services to consumers when they need it. At a time like this, we need to unite and we see it as our responsibility to share these resources with the community."

In a new Gartner Report titled, "Mastering Uncertainty: The Rise of Resilient Supply Chain Planning," analyst Tim Payne writes about how leaders can leverage technology to make faster predictions and account for multiple scenarios to drive resiliency in their supply chain. A copy of the Gartner reprinted report, published Nov. 15, 2019, may be accessed from the John Galt website: johngalt.com/resilient.

Companies must be able to recognize supply disruptions or shifts in demand early. And then have the operational flexibility to execute their response. Many companies are poorly positioned to deal with unexpected events across their supply chain. Since the coronavirus outbreak, outdated planning methods have been exposed as too slow and too rigid. Many companies do not have the ability to pivot. COVID-19 has reinforced the notion that flexibility and reaction speed are tremendously important attributes for modern supply chains.

For a limited time, John Galt is offering free consultations with one of its Supply Chain Xperts. Businesses can learn how to unleash machine learning on their data, build supply chain resilience, develop a business case, and prove ROI for a supply chain project, or anything else on their mind. Schedule a meeting today on the John Galt website: johngalt.com/consult.

About John Galt's Atlas Planning

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to disruptions in the supply chain. John Galt's Atlas Planning is a digital end-to-end supply chain planning platform that helps companies increase forecast accuracy, optimize inventory levels, and maximize supply chain performance. John Galt Solutions has built a proven track record of providing flexible, automated demand, and inventory management services for consumer-driven digital supply chains.

