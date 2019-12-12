John Gilbert of Rudin Management to Keynote at Connected Real Estate Summit

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Gen Media and TMC today announced John Gilbert, COO/EVP/CTO, of Rudin Management Company (RMC) will keynote at the Connected Real Estate Summit being held February 12 – 14th 2020 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward Country Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This One of a Kind Summit, which is collocated with the ITExpo, is focused on exploring today's IT and Wireless Networking challenges facing Commercial Real Estate leaders. There are over 5 million commercial properties across the US and in the era where connectivity is now utility like, less than 10% of these have any kind of quality wireless connectivity solution. This reality is presenting new challenges while introducing opportunity for those that are informed and prepared. With the recent rollout of CBRS, Private LTE, Wi-Fi6, and the oncoming train known as 5G, the landscape of wireless solution choices and how they're funded is anything but clear. Now include IoT, smart buildings and public safety, it only gets more complicated. This event will explore how today's in-building connectivity options can help property owners and the enterprise deliver a long-term solution benefiting tenants, users, and the smart building. John Gilbert will deliver his keynote "Convergence of Connectivity and Proptech" on Thursday February 13th, 2020 at 12pm.

"I'm really happy to be able to discuss this topic of convergence to an audience that is composed of both Real Estate players and wireless and tech executives," said John Gilbert. "As Rich Berliner, The CEO of Fifth Gen Media and I have discussed for many years, there would be a difficult road for Proptech without adequate broadband in building connectivity. I thought it was about time that we talked about the convergence of these two topics with immense challenges and huge capex that go along. Between 5G, CBRS, Cybersecurity, WiFi6 and the massive amount of Proptech investments being made, this is the time for us to examine and understand the symbiotic relationship we have with wireless," he said.

About John Gilbert

John is COO/EVP/CTO of Rudin Management Company (RMC). RMC owns and manages over 15 million square feet of commercial and residential space, the largest privately-owned real estate company in NYC which is owned by the Rudin Family. John has been involved in every major project the company has developed over the last 24 years including the redevelopment and creation of the world's first smart building at 55 Broad Street (1995-1996), the development of the Reuters Building at 3 Times Square (1998-2001), the redevelopment of the former ATT Long Lines Building at 32 Avenue of the Americas (1999-2002), the redevelopment of 130 West 12th Street (2010-2011), and the development of The Greenwich Lane (2006-2016). He is also intimately involved with Rudin's latest project, Dock 72, a ground-up 675,000-foot office building located in the Brooklyn Navy Yard where ground was broken in April of 2016.

He is acknowledged nationally as an industry thought leader in the integration of technology into the built environment. As a co-inventor of Nantum® building operating system and Executive Chairman of Prescriptive Data, his vision is to future proof real estate by giving all buildings a 'brain'.

About Fifth Gen Media

Fifth Gen Media is a full-service digital media company and the publisher of Connected Real Estate Magazine which is published in print and digital formats each quarter. The company's mission is to help educate the Real Estate community about the changing technology landscape regarding wireless, Proptech, connectivity, technology, cybersecurity and much more. This is done with their magazine as well as webinars, white papers, face to face introductions, video interviews, etc. Fifth Gen Media also publishes a weekly newsletter which covers important news and information on what Real Estate leaders need to know to stay current on vital trends to their business. With billions of dollars being poured into Proptech investments by the industry, it is imperative that the industry stay current and educated. Fifth Gen Media is an important part of the ecosystem for this knowledge. For news, updates and information, follow the event on Twitter at @ConnectedREmag.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. TMC offers in-person and online events that deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. For more information about TMC please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

