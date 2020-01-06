John Goforth joins Magellan AI to lead Sales and Business Development

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan AI, the most advanced business intelligence and advertising tool in the podcast industry, today announces the appointment of John Goforth as the Head of Sales and Business Development.

Goforth will be responsible for every aspect of new business – including leading the sales team, identifying and building new monetization opportunities, and as senior management, shaping the future of Magellan.

"We are thrilled to welcome John to the Magellan AI team. John brings a unique blend of leadership, sales, and podcast advertising experience that will advance Magellan AI's commitment to being the most accurate reflection of the podcast advertising market," states Cameron Hendrix, the company's Co-founder.

Goforth is a seasoned leader with expertise in all facets of podcast, digital, and broadcast advertising. He is considered a subject matter expert in the podcast world having authored numerous industry articles, hosted several speaking engagements, and continues to host a weekly podcast of his own. Goforth recently led monetization and sales strategy for the iHeart Podcast Network. Before that, he was Senior Vice President of Sales at HowStuffWorks, where, during his tenure, revenue more than doubled and the company was acquired. Goforth has a very successful track record of team leadership, business development, crafting and executing successful sales strategies, and delivering outstanding client experiences.

"I believe the podcast industry is at cross-roads and the way forward is firmly rooted in business intelligence, analysis, and analytics. As one of Magellan's first customers, I've always seen the immense value the product brings to the industry. Now, I'm elated to join the team to help share that value with the world. Our goal will be to, each and every day, make the lives easier of the brands, agencies, and publishers that partner with Magellan AI," comments Goforth.

Magellan AI empowers publishers, agencies and brands to succeed in the rapidly changing world of podcast advertising. Using machine learning, Magellan AI analyzes ads read by hosts of over 15,000 podcasts. Industry leaders like SimpliSafe, Wix, and The New York Times Company rely on Magellan AI to gain visibility into the podcast advertising market.

Contact: Cameron Hendrix, Cameron.Hendrix@magellan.ai

SOURCE Magellan AI

